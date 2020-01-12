3 Indian batsmen with the most ODI runs against Australia

Batting records and Sachin Tendulkar are almost synonymous with each other.

Over the years, India and Australia have produced some riveting cricket in the ODI arena. Right from Sachin Tendulkar’s Desert Storm hundred in Sharjah in 1998, to Ricky Ponting’s demolition of the Indian pace attack in the 2003 World Cup final, to Rohit Sharma’s whirlwind 209 at Bangalore in 2013, the players of both the teams have produced several immortal moments that the aficionados of the game can cherish with fondness.

Australians have always found India as a tough opponent since the 90s and while earlier they started most games as favourites, the tables have turned now.

Australia will face India in a short three match ODI series from January 14th to January 19th. This will be the first ODI series for both teams in 2020, and the Indians will look to remain invincible at home. Let us look at three Indian batsmen who have scored the most runs against Australia in ODI cricket.

Virat Kohli has emerged as the undisputed monarch of modern day cricket.

#3. Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper has been in blistering form with the bat in ODI cricket, and is already considered by many as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. Virat Kohli is the fastest to 10000 ODI runs, and is second in the list of batsmen with most ODI centuries (43), after Sachin Tendulkar (49). And Kohli has been in stunning form against the Aussies. The batting dynamite has played 35 innings against the Aussies and scored 1727 runs at an average of 53.96. Kohli has also scored eight hundreds in ODI cricket against Australia.

He also holds the record for scoring the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian, when he smashed a 52-ball hundred against Australia at Jaipur in the year 2013.

Virat Kohli's record against Australia

Innings:35 | Runs:1727 | Average:53.96 | 100s:8 | 50s:6

