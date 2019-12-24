3 Indian batsmen with the most ODI runs in 2019

It would not be an exaggeration to say that 2019 has literally belonged to Rohit Sharma.

2019 has been an eventful year for Indian cricket in the ODI format. The Men in Blue started the year with a 2-1 series win over Australia in Down Under. This was followed by a tour of New Zealand where the Indians steamrolled the Kiwis by winning the series 4-1.

Australia then arrived in India for a five-match series. The visitors gained retribution by winning the series 3-2. This was then followed by the biggest event in ODI cricket - the 12th edition of the World Cup. India did extremely well in the group stages, but faltered in the semi-final, losing to New Zealand by 18 runs.

India then embarked on a tour to the West Indies for a three-match ODI series, which they won 2-0, with the first match being washed out. The final ODI series for the Men in Blue in 2019 was again a series against the mercurial West Indies at home, which India won 2-1.

In this article, let us look at three Indian batsmen who have scored the most ODI runs in 2019.

#3 Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Dhoni has played 18 matches this year and scored 600 runs

At number 3 comes arguably India’s greatest wicket-keeper batsman, MS Dhoni. The legendary Indian cricketer played 18 matches this year and scored 600 runs, at a whopping average of 60.00, including six fifties.

Dhoni started the year by scoring three consecutive fifties against Australia in January 2019, and also bagged the Man of the Series award. Dhoni then scored 49 runs in the series against New Zealand. When the Aussies visited Indian shores, Dhoni again contributed a 59* in the first match of the series, but failed to get going in the next two games.

And then, in the World Cup, Dhoni scored two fifties in the tournament. His last match of this calendar year was the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. Even though he scored a half-century, India went down to the Kiwis in a hard fought game.

Record this Year: Matches:18 Innings:16 Runs:600 Average:60.00 100’s:0 50’s:6

