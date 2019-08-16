3 Indian batsmen with the most Test runs in West Indies

Rahul Dravid scored over 1500 Test runs in West Indies

India kick-started their 2019 West Indies tour by whitewashing the host nation in a three-match T20I series. Post that, India won the rain-marred ODI series by a comfortable 2-0 margin.

With India claiming comfortable wins in the LOI formats, the two teams will kick-start their ICC World Test Championship journey on August 22nd with the first Test match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

In the 21st century, West Indies’ decline in the longest format of the game is a well-known fact amongst the cricketing fraternity. Since the 2002 West Indies tour, India haven't lost a Test series against West Indies, either at home or in the West Indies which will see the visitors come into this game with the favorites tag.

As we buildup to the upcoming opening Test match, let us look at three Indian batsmen who have scored the most Test runs in West Indies.

#3 VVS Laxman

Former middle-order batsman VVS Laxman played his maiden Test in West Indies during the 1996-97 tour. Interestingly, he featured as an opener in that Test series and from four Test matches, he managed to score 172 runs with two half-centuries.

In India's next tour to the West Indies in 2001-2002, Laxman played five games and scored 474 runs from eight innings, including four half-centuries and one century. In the 2006 tour, he scored only 257 runs with one century and one half-century in seven innings.

In the 2011 Test series, he was in fine form as he scored 243 runs from three matches, including three half-centuries as India won the series by a 1-0 margin.

Overall, Laxman scored 1146 runs in his 27 innings in West Indies with two centuries and ten half-centuries to his name.

Matches - 16, Innings - 27, Runs - 1146, Highest score – 130

