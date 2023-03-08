3 Indian batters who can win the Orange Cap in WPL 2023

The first edition of the WPL (Women's Premier League) has had an entertaining start. From 200+ scores to near-impossible run-chases, we have already seen it all. The first game - MI vs GG - was also very similar to the first game of the IPL in 2008.

At the time of writing this article (before the RCB vs GG clash), DC captain Meg Lanning was the top run-getter with 142 runs in two innings at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 167. MI's Hayley Matthews has accumulated 124 runs in the competition.

Indian batters, particularly the regulars, have started the WPL on a positive note. DC's Shafali Verma is already in the top 3 run-getters, while MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur started the tournament with a blast. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues also look in excellent form.

Here's a look at the top three Indian contenders for the Orange Cap in WPL 2023.

#1 Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma started the campaign on a magnificent note. She scored 84 off just 45 deliveries against a top-class RCB bowling unit. Her partnership with Meg Lanning ensured that the game was out of RCB's reach even before the start of the second innings.

Although she only scored 17 off 14 balls in the game against UPW, she looked in good flow. Being an opener, she has a good shot at winning the Orange Cap as she can take advantage of field restrictions in the first six overs and gets the opportunity to face maximum deliveries.

#2 Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana has scored 58 runs in two innings in the ongoing WPL at a strike rate of 145. She scored 35 off 23 balls in a 220+ run chase against Delhi, and 23 off 17 balls against MI, batting first.

The RCB skipper will hope to get her eye in and play a big knock in a winning cause for the franchise. The form is definitely not an issue - she had a good campaign at the recently concluded ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

#3 Harmanpreet Kaur

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur turns 34 today. She was delighted with her team's dominant wins in both their games. However, she only batted in one innings and scored 65 off just 30 balls in the WPL opener. She seems to have carried on from where she left off in the semi-final against Australia.

Kaur is a middle-order batter and that could be a problem for her in the race for the Orange cap as she may not face as many deliveries. However, she certainly has the quaity to challenge for the honor.

