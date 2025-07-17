3 Indian batters who have made four or more consecutive 50+ scores in Tests in England ft. Ravindra Jadeja

England is one of the most difficult places to find consistency as a batter. Even players with the best of form are bound to have a series blended with a lot of lows amid several peaks. Over the years, batters of several generations have toured England, with only a few able to master the conditions and the opposition during their time.

The moving ball and the overcast conditions in general almost make it impossible for opening batters to attain such a high level of consistency. No matter the level of form, there is always a delivery with the opener's name at England with the Dukes ball.

As a result, it comes as no surprise that all three names to have scored four consecutive fifties in England bat at No.5 or lower. Coincidentally, all three are left-handers too. Making the most of the tired bowlers and the old ball, such batters have the room to prosper and stretch the team's total quite often.

On that note, let us take a look at the three Indian batters who have made four or more consecutive 50+ scores in Tests in England.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja

The India all-rounder became the recent addition to the list after his stunning run of form with the bat in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. After an unconvincing set of outings in the series opener at Headingley, the left-handed batter bounced back with twin fifties in Edgbaston, a venue where his sole overseas hundred came back in 2022.

He scored 89 in the first innings, helping India recover from 211-5 and stitching a mammoth partnership with skipper Shubman Gill. His approach during his second innings unbeaten 69 was questioned as it delayed India's declaration, but it did not hamper the proceedings as the Men in Blue recorded a historic 336-run win.

At Lord's, he stepped up with successive fifties again, marking four in a row, a streak which is still alive heading into the fourth Test of the series at Old Trafford, Manchester. He scored 72 in the first innings, being the second-highest scorer behind KL Rahul's sublime hundred.

The all-rounder recorded a gritty and unbeaten 61 in the second innings during the run chase, stepping up for the side after a massive collapse. Reduced to 84-7, and only the lower order to keep him company, Jadeja kept India alive, but was stranded in the end as Siraj was castled with the target still 22 runs away.

#2 Rishabh Pant

The flamboyant wicket-keeper batter has an exceptional record in England, where he made his Test debut in 2018. Despite a tough start in alien conditions, he finished the tour with a sublime hundred at The Oval. Similarly, he also capped off the 2021-22 tour with a century in the first innings of the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, rescuing India from 98-5. He also scored a fifty in the second innings of the Test.

Four years later, Pant kickstarted the tour with twin hundreds at Headingley, marking four consecutive scores in excess of fifty. However, just like the aforementioned Edgaston heroics, this also ended in vain as England pulled off a similar mammoth run chase in the fourth innings.

#3 Sourav Ganguly

Much like Rishabh Pant, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly also made his Test debut in England. He announced himself to the world with a stunning hundred at the Lord's during the 1996 tour. The left-handed batter returned to England six years later as captain of the side for the four-match Test series.

The tour began on the worst possible note for him as he was dismissed for 5 and a golden duck in the first Test at Lord's. He made a strong comeback by scoring 68 and 99 in the second Test at Trent Bridge, and went one step further by scoring a sublime 100 in the famous win at Headingley, to make it a hat-trick of scores over 50.

He then just about managed to keep the streak alive by scoring 51 in the last Test of the series at The Oval.

