3 Indian batters who reached a double hundred with a 6

Amassing a double hundred is a monumental feat regardless of the format. While it is a relatively common sight in Tests, it is more of an exclusive and elusive club in ODIs, which has been dominated by Indian batters.

Team India batters have been responsible for the majority of the ODI double hundreds scored. Out of the 10 individual ODI scores that have crossed the 200-run mark, overseas batters only have three to their name.

Batters often tend to approach landmark figures in a timid nature with the utmost caution, given that the anguish of missing out on a milestone is an agonizing one. However, there are a set of fearless batters who took a giant leap to meet the 200-run mark with a maximum.

The tale of Virender Sehwag crossing the 300-run mark against Pakistan in the Multan Test with a six off Saqlain Mushtaq is arguably folklore. Even the idea of attempting to clear the rope so close to a monumental feat was not entertained back then.

Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Ishan Kishan, the so-called new breed of players showed their mentality with the decision to begin their international careers with sixes. The same mindset sees them go for huge hits towards milestones without fear, as the fear of failure has been eradicated from their thoughts.

On that note, here are three Indian players who reached the 200-run mark with a six.

#1 Rohit Sharma (209 India vs Australia; Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore)

A classic India-Australia ODI series saw the scoreline being evenly poised at 2-2, with the iconic Chinnawamy Stadium playing host to the finale. Rohit Sharma, enjoying his time as an opener, scored the first of his three ODI double hundreds.

With a jam-packed stadium holding its breath as Rohit was batting on 197, he opted to make room for himself to dispatch a delivery in the slot by Clint McKay over covers for a resounding six. The stunning maximum brought up his double century off 156 deliveries.

The future captain's job was almost undone as India failed to contain a belligerent James Faulkner, who went on to score the fastest ODI hundred by an Australian player.

India eventually won the match and the five-match series by a 3-2 margin, with Rohit deservedly being crowned the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series for his exploits with the bat.

#2 Rohit Sharma (212 India vs South Africa; JSCA Stadium, Ranchi)

Rohit Sharma's journey as a Test opener began with a three-match home series against South Africa. He settled in well at the top of the order after scoring centuries in both innings of the first Test in Vishakapatnam.

After a quiet second Test, Sharma scored a blistering 212 in the final Test in Ranchi. It is to be noted that he was stranded on 199 after the end of the first session on Day 2 of the session.

Interestingly, he reached the 100-run mark with a six and his pull shot off Lungi Ngidi to bring the 200-run mark came on Virender Sehwag's birthday as well.

He reignited his Test career with his performances in the three-match affair as he continues to reprise his role as an opener in the longest format to date.

#3 Shubman Gill (208 India vs Sri Lanka; Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium; Hyderabad)

Shubman Gill became the latest as well as the youngest player to score an ODI double ton. The 23-year-old amassed 208 runs off 149 deliveries during the series opener against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 18.

The peculiar aspect of his record innings was that he reached the 50-run mark with a six, hit a six when he was on 93, smashed another maximum to reach 150 runs.

He was placed unbeaten on 182 runs towards the end of the innings and decided to breach the 200-run mark in the most dominating way possible. He dispatched Lockie Ferguson for three successive sixes to reach the milestone.

His innings eventually came to an end courtesy of an excellent catch by Glenn Phillips. But the fact that he scored three sixes in a row to bring up his double century could be a feat that could never be replicated.

Will we see more Indian players bringing up their double century in such a heroic fashion? Let us know what you think.

