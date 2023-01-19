3 grounds that will likely have a "Rohit Sharma Stand" before the Indian captain retires

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has left a lasting legacy in the game ever since coming onto the international scene about 15 years ago. The Mumbaikar holds numerous records and has established himself as one of the most dangerous batters courtesy of his extraordinary range of strokeplay and ability to nullify the opposition's bowling attack.

When cricketers hang up their boots, they are often honored and rewarded in countless ways. They have murals dedicated to them, statues erected, and many more ways to express gratitude for their service over the years. Another way to honor a player's contribution is by renaming a stand at the venue which relates highly to the retired individual.

With three ODI double hundreds, 30 ODI centuries, five IPL trophies, and countless other accolades, the question of worth when it comes to Rohit Sharma is simply moot. As the senior opening batter heads into the twilight of his career, he could potentially be bestowed with the honor of having a stand renamed after him.

Several Indian players like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, and Ashish Nehra have their names etched on select Indian grounds.

On that note, here are three potential venues where a "Rohit Sharma Stand" could be unveiled by the time the player calls his time away from cricket.

#1 Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Rohit's connection to the iconic Eden Gardens is well documented. Right from the IPL 2015 triumph to his maiden Test appearance to a mesmerizing 264 against Sri Lanka, the venue has played a key role in some of the player's highest moments of his career.

Safe to say, the opening batter has a great record in Kolkata. While he could not get going in his most recent appearance on the ground, it did not dampen his record by any stretch of the imagination. He has scored 569 runs from eight matches across all formats at an incredible average of 71.12.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter #indvssl Rohit Sharma had a good start at the Eden Gardens Rohit Sharma had a good start at the Eden Gardens 👀#CricketTwitter #indvssl https://t.co/qLZhiAY7Qy

Several cricketers have held a special connection with Eden Gardens, with former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin being one. While Rohit is not even remotely related to West Bengal, fans absolutely adore him, which could lead to a potential stand in the future, to etch his legacy at the venue for what he has accomplished there.

#2 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The list of potential venues that could have a 'Rohit Sharma Stand' in the future is quite baseless without the inclusion of his home ground. He has shone brightly at the venue in national colors as well as for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As a player who enjoys pace and bounce off the surface, the red soil-infused wicket at the Wankhede suits his style, and his numbers in the IPL, Test, and T20I cricket reflect the same. Some of his most iconic moments, including a Test ton, have come at the venue.

Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 We're bringing the cup home Mumbai!! Meet us at Wankhede tonight to celebrate! See you at 7:45pm at the stadium http://t.co/8MeNMUfxjD We're bringing the cup home Mumbai!! Meet us at Wankhede tonight to celebrate! See you at 7:45pm at the stadium http://t.co/8MeNMUfxjD

He has himself stated that the iconic stadium is his favorite venue in the world. The presence of a 'Rohit Sharma Stand' alongside the already existing 'Sachin Tendulkar Stand' and 'Sunil Gavaskar Stand' will be a delightful sight, to say the least.

#3 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Another venue in Mumbai, right close to the Wankhede, is the Brabourne Stadium. While the stadium is not as glamorous as its neighbor, it is enriched with history and Rohit, too, has a love affair with the venue.

The opening batter became the first Indian cricketer to score a T20 hundred at the venue against Gujarat in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter in 2009. His maiden first-class triple hundred also came on this ground, along with a classic 162 against the West Indies in 2018.

Here is what he had to say about the venue after his stunning innings that led him to the player of the match award following the rout against the visiting Caribbean side:

“I have grown up playing cricket in Mumbai and more so in CCI. I understand the pace and bounce here, and you should use it to your advantage. Once you do that you get value for yours shots.

It is only fitting that his name is etched in the stands on the ground by the time he finishes his career.

Do you think a venue in India will unveil a 'Rohit Sharma Stand' in the near future? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: 5 times AB de Villiers showed he is Virat Kohli's biggest fan

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : 0 votes