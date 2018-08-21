England vs India, 2018: 3 Indian batting records that Virat Kohli can break in the ongoing series

Shashwat Pande

Virat Kohli has become a phenomenon in the world of cricket. It will be fair to say that people have literally become short of any Batting Superlatives to define this run machine at work.

So, it will not be long before he will be on the cusp of owning almost all the batting records in the world by the time he retires. And, he is well on course of achieving that with 100 international hundreds being cherry on top.

There are few records up for grabs in the ongoing test series against England to be devoured by Virat's unquenchable thirst for runs. Here are 3 Indian batting records that are waiting to be broken by the Indian run machine-

Most runs in a Test Series in England by an Indian

This coveted record right now is in the hands of none other than India's wall Rahul Dravid. He aggregated 602 runs in that famous series of 2002 India In England. He accumulated the runs in 6 innings spanning over 4 Tests at a Bradman-esque average of 100.33. Rahul Dravid scored 148 in a match-winning effort at Leeds that saw India winning the match and thus drawing the series.

As we speak, Virat Kohli has 440 runs to his name and looks set to take this record away from Rahul Dravid.

He also scored 217 his highest score in England, which is also in danger of being broken given Virat's own imperious form.

Most Test centuries in England by an Indian

This record is in hands of Rahul Dravid. Dravid, who further continued his love affair with England in 2011 aggregated 461 runs at an average of 76.83 with 3 hundreds to his name. Coincidentally he had also scored 3 tons in 2002 series as well.

Unfortunately for him and his team, this time around India was thumped and battered by the hosts as they whitewashed India in that series 4-0, but the legend of the Rahul Dravid grew even stronger and brighter

Virat Kohli has already scored 2 tons and 2 fifties in his 6 outings at the crease. So even if he gets 2 innings out of the 4 possible he might as well beat this record to have most centuries in England by an Indian.

Highest score by an Indian in a Test in England

This kind of a record is with a batsman whose attributed to records like first batsman to break Bradman’s tally of 29 Test centuries and the first to achieve 10000 Test runs in Cricket (10122 runs to be exact). He is none other than Sunil Gavaskar.

The original Little Master, in a marathon effort in 1979 India in England series had scored a momentous 221 in a great 4th innings chase at the Oval. India was chasing an improbable 438 runs in the 4th innings to which they came heartbreakingly close.

But it was his wicket at 389/4 when he was batting at 221 which changed the course of the match which came at 389/4. The victory now looked out of reach for the Indian team because in no time India slipped to 423/8 and then ended up at 429/8, thus drawing the Test. It was a decider as by winning India could have drawn that 4 match series but India lost the series.

Virat Kohli's highest score outside India is 200 which he scored against West Indies, Sunil Gavaskar’s 221 is not far off from being broken and with that Kohli will achieve the double of highest score by an Indian in England.

