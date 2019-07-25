3 Indian bowlers who had an abrupt end to their ODI career

Irfan Pathan celebrating a wicket

The Indian team is renowned for manufacturing run-machines, and the Indian batting line-up has been the strongest in the world in the last couple of decades. Bowling has never been India's strength, especially when playing outside the sub-continent, but that has begun to change.

In recent times, Indian pace bowlers have proved their prowess in the limited overs format of the game. India's death overs bowler specialist Jasprit Bumrah is the top ranked bowler in one-day internationals right now. And the two young Indian wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are at the 11th and 16th positions respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah

Playing on flat Indian pitches makes it tough for the bowlers to have an impact on the game, but there have been some who have stood out with their incredible skills. Here are three Indian bowlers who emerged as superstars in the initial part of their career but eventually saw an abrupt end to their career.

#3 Praveen Kumar

Praveen Kumar

Praveen Kumar became an immediate superstar for India when he bagged 10 wickets in 4 matches during the CB series in Australia in the year 2008. Kumar earned the Man of the Match award in the final game of the tournament for his phenomenal performance, ensuring an emphatic Indian win over the Aussies.

He had the ability to swing the ball on the flattest of pitches and thus he was Team India's first choice bowler with the new ball. Kumar soon replicated his strong international performances in the IPL, picking up a hat-trick in the 2010 edition of the tournament for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He became a regular feature in the Indian limited-overs side and played 68 ODIs for India, which yielded him 77 scalps.

The Meerut-born bowler was dropped from the Indian team after a string of poor performances in the 2012 edition of Asia Cup, and could never make it to the Indian team again.

