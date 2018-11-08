3 Indian bowlers who scored an overseas century

Vishal Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 08 Nov 2018, 00:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Indian batting line-up has been one of the best line ups in the world in the last couple of decades. The line up included the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman. On a contrary though, the line-up has failed to make notable contributions outside the Indian subcontinent on a consistent basis. Indian batsmen have lacked adaptability in away conditions and this primarily has been the reason for their poor show with the bat.

The absence of impactful all-rounders has also highlighted India's worries with the bat outside the subcontinent. However, there have been numerous instances when Indian bowlers or potential all rounders stunned the world with their performances with the bat. Here are three performances by the Indian bowlers who scored an overseas century in difficult batting conditions.

#3 Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar came into the Indian team as a fast bowling all-rounder who had the potential to swing the new and the old ball in both directions. Agarkar also made vital contributions occasionally with the bat. He stunned the world when he scored a 21-ball-fifty in a One-day International game, which is the fastest fifty by an Indian till date in ODIs.

Agarkar scored a fabulous century at Lord's against England in the 4th innings of the Test match in the year 2002. India were chasing a mammoth target of 568 against a quality English bowling attack and despite a fantastic knock of 109* by Agarkar, India lost the game by 170 runs.

#2 Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble was one of the best leg spinners to play for India in all formats of the game. Kumble announced his arrival in the international Test arena when he picked up ten wickets in an innings against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Kumble amazed the world when he scored a tremendous century against England in the year 2007. He scored an unbeaten 110 which helped India to post a gigantic total of 664 on the board.

1 / 2 NEXT