3 Indian captains with 100% win record in T20Is

From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, India have witnessed some extraordinary skippers leading them in T20Is.

The Men in Blue made their mark in the shortest format of the game by beating South Africa at the Wanderers in 2016. Since then, India have been part of several historic victories in the shortest format, including winning the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup under the leadership of Dhoni in 2007.

While Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit remain well-known names, there have been a few others who have led the nation successfully, albeit for a short period.

On that note, let's take a look at three Indian skippers who enjoy a 100 percent winning record in the shortest format of the game.

#1 Virender Sehwag

S H E B A S @Shebas_10



India's Captain in



1st Win - Virender Sehwag

50th Win - Virat Kohli

100th Win - Rohit Sharma*



#INDvWI India Completed 100 Wins in T20IIndia's Captain in1st Win - Virender Sehwag50th Win - Virat Kohli100th Win - Rohit Sharma* India Completed 100 Wins in T20I India's Captain in1st Win - Virender Sehwag50th Win - Virat Kohli100th Win - Rohit Sharma*#INDvWI

Former batter Virender Sehwag captained India in their first-ever T20I against South Africa in 2006 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Batting first, the Proteas could only muster 126 in their 20 overs. Albie Morkel was their highest scorer with 27 runs, while S Sreesanth and Irfan Pathan picked up four and three wickets, respectively.

In response, Sehwag provided India with a flying start before contributions from Dinesh Mongia and Dinesh Karthik helped the tourists gun down the target with one ball to spare.

Sehwag led India in just that one T20I and boasts a 100% win record in the shortest format.

#2 Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina is the type of cricketer most captains dream about having in their side. While batting, he exudes calmness even amid aggression that suggests a mature head on his shoulders. His lightning fast reflexes also made him one of the best fielders.

The southpaw also enjoyed a stellar run as India's T20I captain. Raina, the youngest to lead India in the shortest format, captained the country in a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in 2010.

The Men in Blue won all three matches under Raina's leadership. Hence, he also enjoys a 100 percent win record.

#3 Hardik Pandya

Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya became the latest to lead India in the shortest format. In the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, Hardik was given the responsibility to lead the side against Ireland after helping Gujarat Titans (GT) win the IPL title in their debut season earlier this year.

Hardik looked in place as he guided the Men in Blue to a convincing 2-0 lead over Ireland.

He also led India in the final T20I against the West Indies in Florida after Rohit was rested. Team India thrashed the Windies to win the five-match series by a 4-1 margin. As a result, Hardik maintained his 100 percent winning record as a captain in the T20Is.

Also Read: 3 players who have played their best cricket under Rohit Sharma

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar