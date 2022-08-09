3 players who have played their best cricket under Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has had a good stint as T20I captain since taking over the mantle from Virat Kohli after the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. India have dominated most of the bilateral series' they have played under Rohit as full-time skipper in the shortest format.

The Men in Blue have also played an aggressive brand of cricket under their new captain, a similar approach to what England adopted under Eoin Morgan following their 2015 ICC ODI World Cup debacle. The attacking mindset has paid dividends on several occasions and has the full backing of the management.

A new set of youngsters have emerged under Rohit, who is known to back his players and give them a long rope. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, and Axar Patel have performed consistently with Rohit at the helm.

With the T20 World Cup round the corner, let's take a look at three players who have played their best cricket under the star batter.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

Since impressing for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2022, Arshdeep Singh's stock has only risen over the last couple of months.

After making his T20I debut against England in July, skipper Rohit gave him a long rope in the recently concluded series against the West Indies. The left-arm pacer grabbed the opportunity with both hands and returned with the 'Player of the Series' award.

Arshdeep picked up seven wickets in five games at an economy rate of 6.58 and an average of just over 16. His death-bowling prowess has earned him praise and he could very well be on the plane to Australia for the World Cup later this year.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar is currently one of the best T20 batters in the world. While he is not all about hitting sixes, the right-handed batter's ability to play shots all around the ground makes him a standout in the shortest format.

He is among the highest run-scorers for India in T20Is this year, amassing 321 runs, including a hundred against England, in nine matches at an average of 35.66 and a strike rate of over 187. Suryakumar is also the highest-ranked Indian batter in T20Is and is currently in second spot in the ICC rankings behind Pakistan's Babar Azam.

Suryakumar has dazzled under Rohit, with both representing Mumbai on the domestic circuit and the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is arguably the pacer in world cricket right now. He has quite a few variations under his sleeves which makes him a threat to any opposition.

The ace pacer first played under Rohit for the Mumbai Indians (MI) and grew in stature. The star batter knows how to fully utilize the Gujarat-born player even in international cricket, often using him to devastating effect.

If Bumrah manages to steer clear of injuries, he will definitely be a part of India's squad for the T20 World Cup.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: 3 players who were unlucky to miss out from India's 15-member squad

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar