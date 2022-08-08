Asia Cup 2022: 3 players who were unlucky to miss out from India's 15-member squad

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will return to the fold as India announce their 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, which gets underway on August 27. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

Jasprit Bumrah, who last played in the ODIs against England in July, has been ruled out due to an injury alongside Harshal Patel.

Deepak Hooda, who pushed his case in the last few games, retained his berth ahead of Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer. Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi also made it into the squad as the second wrist-spinner after Yuzvendra Chahal.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c ), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan.

Meanwhile, a few players were unlucky in failing to find a place in India's Asia Cup squad.

We take a look at three such players who failed to make the cut.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep returned to action after a long injury lay-off during the recently concluded five-match T20I series against the West Indies. After warming the bench in the first four games, the left-arm spinner was part of India's playing XI for the inconsequintal fifth match.

The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer made an immediate impact, returning with figures of 3/12 at an economy rate of only three. Kuldeep also bowled 16 dot deliveries, while dismissing Nicholas Pooran, Dominic Drakes, and Odean Smith.

Following a promising return to international cricket, Kuldeep should feel unlucky not to be a part of India's Asia Cup squad.

#2 Ishan Kishan

The young wicketkeeper-batter has been part of India's T20I squad over the last few series'. However, with Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in the mix, Ishan Kishan only received a handful of opportunities.

Although he has had a few lean outings, it can be argued that Ishan never got a long rope to prove his pedigree. He played the last T20I against the West Indies after missing out on the first four matches despite India not having a designated opener in their ranks.

With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, Ishan is bound to feel disappointed for failing to make the Asia Cup squad.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer scored a fine half-century in the final T20I against the Windies to help India post a healthy total. He top-scored for the Men in Blue with a fine 64-run knock off 40 balls. The right-handed batter's innings was studded with eight boundaries and two sixes.

He will feel dejected for missing out on India's Asia Cup squad, despite being among the runs. Iyer was named among the three standbys for the continental tournament.

This will certainly be a massive blow to Iyer's T20 World Cup aspirations as the selectors are unlikely to tinker much with the squad ahead of the mega event in Australia later this year.

