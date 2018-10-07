3 Indian cricketers from the 2015 World Cup squad who can still play in the 2019 edition

Australia v India: Semi Final - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

The 2015 World Cup in Australia was a disappointment to the Indian fans as the team could not perform to its expectations. It was a miserable exit from the tournament as the Indian team failed to put up a fight against the Australian team in the knockout stages. However, after 4 years, the Indian team is one of the favorites to lift the trophy in the World Cup that will be held next year.

Although it was expected that the Indian team would see a lot of changes after 2015, it comes as a surprise that majority of the 2015 squad will be playing the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup. However, below three players from the 2015 squad have been in and around the ODI setup and with strong performances, they can knock the door down to the 2019 World Cup squad.

#1 Suresh Raina

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

Suresh Raina was one of the mainstays of Indian batting in the 2015 World Cup. Though he was part of the team for a few more months, Raina was dropped out of the Indian squad due to poor form. However, the southpaw made a return to the T-20 squad recently. He was also part of India's ODI team to England.

The Uttar Pradesh batsman can offer a few overs of his part-time bowling too. Considering Kedar Jadhav's injury concerns, Raina will be a suitable backup to that role.

#2 Umesh Yadav

India v Ireland - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

Umesh Yadav was part of India's fast bowling attack in the 2015 World Cup. He was then ignored for the ODI team and was mainly preferred for the longer format. However, in the 2018 edition of IPL, Umesh was a revelation for Royal Challengers Bangalore with his fiery pace and accuracy.

The current bowling line-up of Indian team needs a back up to the Bumrah-Bhuvaneshwar duo and Umesh Yadav can be considered due to his experience. Umesh's pace will also be handy on the green pitches of England. If he is given an opportunity in the Windies ODI series, Umesh should make use of it to enter the World Cup squad.

#3 Mohammed Shami

New Zealand v India

If not for his constant injury problems, Mohammed Shami would have been one of the best Indian bowlers produced in the last few years. However, Shami is still wearing national colors and is doing a fine job. In the ODI team though, new faces such as Deepak Chahar and Siddarth Kaul have gone ahead of him in the pecking order.

It would be very wise on the part of the selectors to include Shami for the World Cup as he can lead the bowling attack if anyone picks up an injury. His experience in England will be an added bonus. If not part of the playing XI, Shami will provide valuable inputs to the other youngsters.