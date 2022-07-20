3 Indian cricketers who did not have long careers but created big records

The competition level among Indian cricketers has increased by leaps and bounds in recent years. For almost every position in the playing XI, the Indian team management has two-three good options available.

Not all Indian cricketers who perform well in the domestic circuit get the chance to play internationally. Even if they make it to the Indian team, they need to perform well in the few opportunities they get to cement their place in the playing XI.

The luck factor also matters a lot. Several talented Indian cricketers achieved much success domestically and produced special performances in international cricket as well, but they did not have long careers as an Indian international player.

In this listicle today, we will look at the three Indian cricketers who set some unique records in their brief international careers.

#1 Yusuf Pathan - Best batting strike rate among all cricketers in ODIs in India (min. 250 balls faced)

Yusuf Pathan was a member of the Indian squad that won the 2011 Cricket World Cup (Image: Getty)

Yusuf Pathan was a part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ICC World Cup winning squads. The all-rounder was famous for his explosive batting style. He could also chip in with some overs of right-arm off-spin in the middle.

While Pathan was a unique talent, his ODI career lasted only five years. He made his debut in 2008 and played his last game in 2012. The all-rounder played 18 matches on Indian soil in that duration, scoring 345 runs at a strike rate of 132.18.

More than a decade has passed since Yusuf Pathan represented India in an ODI match at home, but none of the batters who have faced at least 250 balls in ODIs in India have managed to better his strike rate. Among active players, Glenn Maxwell is the closest to Pathan with a strike rate of 128.35.

#2 Stuart Binny - Best ODI bowling figures among Indian cricketers

India toured Bangladesh in 2014 for a three-match ODI series with Suresh Raina leading a second-string Indian squad. The conditions in Bangladesh were not the best for batting as India were dismissed for just 105 runs in the second ODI of the series.

The visitors needed a special bowling performance, and they got one from all-rounder Stuart Binny. In just 4.4 overs, Binny picked up six Bangladeshi wickets, conceding only four runs. He bowled two maidens in that spell as well and broke Anil Kumble's record (6/12) for best ODI figures by an Indian.

Binny played only 14 ODI matches for India, with his last appearance coming in an ODI against South Africa on October 11, 2015.

#3 Narendra Hirwani - Best figures on Test debut

Former Indian leg-spinner Narendra Hirwani holds a couple of prestigious records to his name. Hirwani played only 17 Tests in his career. He started off with a bang, scalping 16 wickets on his debut.

Hirwani destroyed the West Indies team in Chennai back in 1988, returning with figures of 8/61 and 8/75 on his debut. To date, they are the best bowling figures by any player on their Test debut and the best match figures among all Indian cricketers in Test cricket history.

