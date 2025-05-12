Virat Kohli surprised the cricket world by calling time on his career in the Test format via an Instagram post on May 12. The former Indian skipper made his Test debut back in 2011 against the West Indies and played his last Test against Australia in January 2025.

Over the last 14 years, Virat Kohli played 123 Test matches, aggregating 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85. He registered 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries during his time as a Test cricketer.

While many fans felt that Virat Kohli could have continued playing Test cricket, he has decided to end his Test journey. Only three cricketers who made their Test debut before Virat are yet to retire. Here are the three players:

#1 Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma was an integral part of the Indian Test squad that dominated in overseas matches under Virat Kohli's captaincy. The right-arm fast bowler has played a total of 105 Test matches, scalping 311 wickets, including 11 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket match haul.

Ishant started his Test career against Australia back in the year 2008. His last Test appearance for the country came in November 2021 against New Zealand.

While the pacer has not played Test cricket in the last three and a half years, he continues to be active in the red-ball format in domestic cricket, showing that he still has the desire to don the whites for India.

This year, Sharma produced some impressive performances for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL as well. It will be interesting to see if he gets a chance to play for India again.

#2 Cheteshwar Pujara

Another veteran Indian cricketer to feature on the list is Cheteshwar Pujara. Like Ishant Sharma, Pujara played a crucial role in India's overseas Test wins during Virat Kohli's captaincy tenure.

Pujara has played 103 Test matches for India thus far. He has amassed 7,195 runs, recording three double hundreds, 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

Pujara's debut Test was against New Zealand in 2010 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. His last appearance came in the 2023 WTC final against Australia in England. While Pujara has started working as a commentator, he still continues to be active in red-ball tournaments.

#3 Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat has played only four Tests so far but he made his Test debut before Virat Kohli. Unadkat received his maiden Test cap in 2010 ahead of a match against South Africa at the SuperSport Park.

The left-arm fast bowler did not impress much in his debut game and lost his place in the team soon. After years of hard work, Unadkat finally returned to the Indian Test team for the away series against Bangladesh in late 2022.

Unadkat also played for India in the away Test series against West Indies in mid-2023. While Unadkat made his Test debut before Virat and is yet to retire, he never got a chance to play a Test under Virat's captaincy.

It will be interesting to see if the left-arm pacer makes another comeback to the Indian Test team.

