3 Indian cricketers who played with Ajit Agarkar and are yet to retire ft. Dinesh Karthik

Ajit Agarkar is currently working as the chief selector of the Indian men's cricket team. The BCCI appointed him as the new head of selection committee a few months ago, and so far, the former Indian fast bowler has impressed fans with his selections.

During the Asia Cup 2023 squad announcement, Ajit Agarkar attended a press conference alongside captain Rohit Sharma. Not many fans would know that Agarkar and Sharma have played together for the Indian team as well. They were members of the Indian squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 in South Africa.

While Rohit Sharma is currently India's all-format captain, the majority of the cricketers who played with Ajit Agarkar have now retired, but here's a list of three Indian players who once shared the dressing room with Agarkar and are yet to retire.

#1 Dinesh Karthik won T20 World Cup 2007 with Ajit Agarkar

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was also a part of the Indian squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. Karthik was present in the squad as a top-order batter and a backup wicketkeeping option for MS Dhoni.

In total, Karthik and Agarkar played 19 matches together from 2004 to 2007. The first time they played together was in an ODI match against Kenya in 2004. After that, they played in bilateral series against South Africa in 2006, West Indies, Sri Lanka and England in 2007, followed by the T20 World Cup.

The last time Karthik and Agarkar featured in an Indian playing XI was for the Super 8 match against New Zealand at the mega event in 2007. Karthik was a part of the Indian T20I squad until last year. He has continued to play in the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and is yet to announce retirement.

#2 Amit Mishra

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra played with Ajit Agarkar in three matches back in the year 2003. Mishra was a new entrant in the Indian ODI squad. He played three matches - two against South Africa and one against Bangladesh - along with Agarkar in Dhaka back in 2003.

Mishra has been in and out of the Indian team since then, but has not given up. He returned to the IPL earlier this year as a part of the Lucknow Super Giants. The senior leg-spinner still has the hunger to play cricket at the top level.

#3 Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla played eight ODIs for India, with Ajit Agarkar present in the playing XI. The right-arm leg-spinner played a match each against Ireland, South Africa and Scotland before turning up for the Men in Blue in an away series against England.

Like Amit Mishra, Chawla has been in and out of the Indian squad, but he refuses to give up. He returned in IPL 2023 as the leader of the Mumbai Indians (MI)'s spin attack and ended the tournament as the most successful spinner for MI. If he continues to perform well, Ajit Agarkar may soon recall him to the Indian squad.