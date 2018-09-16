3 Indian Cricketers who did a Tamim Iqbal

Hats off to Tamim Iqbal

In the opening match of the 14th edition of the Asia Cup, everyone witnessed a moment of courage, grit, and determination when the injured Tamim Iqbal walked out to bat at the fall of Bangladesh’s 9th wicket.

To recap, Tamim Iqbal got hit on the wrist by fast bowler Suranka Lakmal in the second over and seemed to be in extreme pain. Before that, Bangladesh had lost two wickets in the very first over. He had to retire hurt and a visit to the hospital where it was revealed that he had a serious fracture on the wrist and his Asia Cup was over.

Meanwhile, in the middle, Bangladesh’s experienced batsmen Mushifiqur Rahim was playing the innings of his life. He duly completed his century with the help of the Bangladesh tail. When the ninth Bangladesh wicket fell, everyone, including Rahim, thought that the Bangladesh innings was over.

To everyone’s surprise, Tamim Iqbal walked in with special paddings on the glove to cover the injured wrist. He faced one ball and batted with one hand. But at the other end, Mushifiqur Rahim got inspired by the courageous act of Tamim Iqbal and went on the rampage. The last wicket added 32 runs before Rahim got out in the last over for 144 runs. This lifted the Bangladesh score to 261.

The courageous act of Tamim Iqbal must have lifted the spirits of the Bangladesh bowlers as they knocked out Sri Lanka for 124 runs. Bangladesh won the opening match of the Asia Cup by a huge margin of 137 runs.

The grit shown by Tamim Iqbal brings back memories of 3 Indian cricketers who have shown tremendous character to continue their innings when under extreme pain. This article is about those 3 courageous Indian cricketers.

