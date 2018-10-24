×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 Indian middle-order batsmen who went on to become great openers 

Shashwat Pande
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
402   //    24 Oct 2018, 06:43 IST

India v England: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup
India v England: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup

Indian cricket team has had the luxury of having some great and tenacious openers who have contributed to its much celebrated and eventful history. The openers have ranged from the calibre of the stubborn resistance of Sunil Gavaskar to the bold strokes of Virender Sehwag to the monk-like concentration of Murali Vijay.

This display of immaculate technique and scrupulous concentration at the top, helped India immensely in shaping its batting renaissance at the turn of the century. It was the time when the openers laid the right foundation at the start of the innings which paved the way for the other batsman to consolidate India's position to that of the dominating team in the match.

This change led to many triumphs overseas and home alike, where India used the right amount of guile and also a touch of refreshing candour to outmanoeuvre the opposition. These victories would not have been possible without the openers who themselves were not the ideal candidates but rather a gamble that worked wonders for both the team and the individuals.

So here are three such great openers who once batted in the middle order but transformed themselves into colossal batsman once they got promoted up the order.

#3 Rohit Sharma

England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

There is no better sight in world cricket today, especially in limited overs cricket, than to watch Rohit Sharma playing the pull shot on the front foot with his usual nonchalance and a hint of disdain in his follow through when he sees the ball before dispatching it to the stands. While this has now become a frequent sighting to behold, it wasn't as regular before he started to open for the Indian team.

This becomes the most evident when we look at his numbers before and after opening. He scored 2 centuries and 12 fifties batting in positions from #3 to #7 at an average of 26.8 and a strike rate of 76.49.

RECORD BEFORE OPENING: 79 INNINGS/ 1967 RUNS/ AVG:26.8/ 2 100's/ 12 50's/ STR:76.49 /HIGHEST:114

These less than ordinary numbers changed to extraordinary once he started to open for his country in the victorious Champions Trophy campaign, where he scored 177 runs in 5 matches at an average of 35. While the numbers were still ordinary, but 2013 was the first time he completed 1000 runs in a calendar year and he has not looked back ever since.

RECORD AFTER OPENING: 104 INNINGS/ 5250 RUNS/ AVG:57.69/ 18 100's/ 24 50's/ STR:92.22 /HIGHEST:264

The drastic change in his batting approach and ability to stay at the crease for longer periods of time, moulded him into a batting behemoth with his current numbers matching up to his ability.

CURRENT RECORD: 183 INNINGS/ 7217 RUNS/ AVG:47.17/ 20 100's/ 36 50's/ STR:88.06 /HIGHEST:264




1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma's World Record Innings Sachin Tendulkar Records Sachin Tendulkar Centuries
Shashwat Pande
ANALYST
5 Indian batsmen who got out in the nervous 90s on most...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian batsmen who are likely to  complete 1000 runs...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian cricketers who could have been great captains
RELATED STORY
5 most famous batsmen who got out on 199
RELATED STORY
3 Milestones that Indian batsmen can achieve in the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian batsmen with most runs against West Indies...
RELATED STORY
5 best knocks by Indian batsmen against the Windies
RELATED STORY
4 teenage debutants who went on to make it big for India
RELATED STORY
4 Best Test Debut Hundreds by Indian Batsmen
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Test specialists who failed in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Today, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us