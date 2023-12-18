3 Indian origin cricketers who have registered as overseas players for IPL 2024 Auction ft. Ish Sodhi

IPL 2024 Auction will be held tomorrow (December 19) in Dubai. The officials of all 10 franchises have landed in the United Arab Emirates for the mini auction. Quite a few big names of world cricket will go under the hammer tomorrow.

The players have been divided into two major categories - Indian and overseas. Since it is the 'Indian' Premier League, the playing XIs of the teams should feature a minimum of seven Indian cricketers. Hence, the franchises try to stack up their squads with Indian players.

Overseas players are also in demand, but an Indian player has a higher chance of breaking into the playing XI. Interestingly though, there are three such cricketers of Indian origin, who have registered for IPL 2024 Auction as a foreigner.

Here's a list of the three names.

#1 Ish Sodhi has set his base price at ₹75 lakh for IPL 2024 Auction

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi was born in Ludhiana, but he has registered for IPL 2024 Auction as a New Zealand player. Sodhi moved to New Zealand when he was young, and he grew up playing cricket in that nation only.

After performing well in domestic matches, Sodhi earned a call-up to the national team. He has been a regular part of the New Zealand team for quite some time. His notable performances came against India in ICC T20 World Cup 2016 and 2021.

Despite his impressive record against India, Sodhi has not received too many chances to play in the IPL. He had a stint with Rajasthan Royals in the past. It will be interesting to see if the leg-spinner earns a contract at the IPL 2024 Auction tomorrow.

#2 Rachin Ravindra has set his base price at ₹50 lakh for IPL Auction 2024

Another Indian origin New Zealand cricketer to feature on the list is all-rounder Rachin Ravindra. He is a top-order batter and a left-arm spinner. The all-rounder came into the limelight during the ODI World Cup, which happened earlier this year in India.

Ravindra is likely to be among the most expensive players at the IPL 2024 Auction. However, the all-rounder has surprisingly opted for a ₹50 lakh base price. All eyes will be on Ravindra when his name comes up at the auction tomorrow.

#3 Prenelan Subrayen has set his base price at ₹20 lakh for IPL Auction 2024

Prenelan Subrayen was born in Durban, but his family has an Indian connection. Subrayen is yet to represent South Africa at the international level. The 30-year-old all-rounder has surprisingly made the cut to the final list of players for IPL 2024 Auction.

Subrayen plays for Durban's Super Giants in SA20. It looks like the Lucknow Super Giants want to have him in their IPL squad as well. The conditions at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium are good for spinners, and an uncapped overseas spinner like Subrayen can surprise the teams with his talent. It will be interesting to see if he gets a contract tomorrow in Dubai.