×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Indian pacers who could come in as injury replacements during the Test series

Prasad Mandati
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
111   //    30 Nov 2018, 20:53 IST

Rajneesh Gurbani took the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy by storm
Rajneesh Gurbani took the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy by storm

Having drawn the three-match T20 series 1-1, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team is currently playing its only tour game against Cricket Australia XI at Sydney. After that match, Team India will lock horns with Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy, which will get underway on 6th December. The first match of the four-Test series will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

As it is one of the biggest series of the year 2018, the buzz among the cricket aficionados is at its peak. And the players are certainly trying their hardest to warm up in the best possible way for the prestigious Test series.

With Prithvi Shaw suffering an injury during the tour game and being ruled out of the first Test at Adelaide, injury concerns for the pacers are also doing the rounds. There are high chances of pacers injuring themselves at some point in the long series.

On that note, let us take a look at three bowlers who can come in as injury replacements if at all their services are required Down Under:

#3 Rajneesh Gurbani

Rajneesh Gurbani first came into the limelight when he set the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy on fire with his exceptional pace bowling for Vidarbha.

Gurbani played a massive role in Vidharbha's triumphant season by picking 39 wickets in just six matches, which included three five-wicket hauls that came in the all-important semifinals and finals. He impressed everyone with his prodigious seam movement that troubled even the finest.

The 25-year-old had a dream domestic season as he picked up wickets almost every time he took the field. Gurbani has thus far picked 76 wickets at an impressive average of 20.13 in the 17 first-class matches he has played.

The Nagpur-born bowler has already scalped six five-wicket hauls, three four-wicket hauls, and one 10-wicket haul in his rather short career. Given his exceptional numbers, Gurbani certainly has it in him to make it big at the international level.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Mohammed Siraj Navdeep Saini Leisure Reading
Prasad Mandati
ANALYST
A cricket aficionado and an ardent fan of Virat Kohli .............. Enough said!!
3 things India should do to win the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who could have a...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 4 possible replacements for...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India Test series: 3 selection decisions...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who might struggle...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: 3 reasons to play Kuldeep...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can end up as the highest run scorer in the...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India could win the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Reasons why India should...
RELATED STORY
India still have plenty of questions to answer ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| 11:00 PM
IND 358/10
CAXI 356/6 (102.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Cricket Australia XI trail India by 2 runs with 4 wickets remaining
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us