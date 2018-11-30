Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Indian pacers who could come in as injury replacements during the Test series

Rajneesh Gurbani took the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy by storm

Having drawn the three-match T20 series 1-1, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team is currently playing its only tour game against Cricket Australia XI at Sydney. After that match, Team India will lock horns with Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy, which will get underway on 6th December. The first match of the four-Test series will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

As it is one of the biggest series of the year 2018, the buzz among the cricket aficionados is at its peak. And the players are certainly trying their hardest to warm up in the best possible way for the prestigious Test series.

With Prithvi Shaw suffering an injury during the tour game and being ruled out of the first Test at Adelaide, injury concerns for the pacers are also doing the rounds. There are high chances of pacers injuring themselves at some point in the long series.

On that note, let us take a look at three bowlers who can come in as injury replacements if at all their services are required Down Under:

#3 Rajneesh Gurbani

Rajneesh Gurbani first came into the limelight when he set the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy on fire with his exceptional pace bowling for Vidarbha.

Gurbani played a massive role in Vidharbha's triumphant season by picking 39 wickets in just six matches, which included three five-wicket hauls that came in the all-important semifinals and finals. He impressed everyone with his prodigious seam movement that troubled even the finest.

The 25-year-old had a dream domestic season as he picked up wickets almost every time he took the field. Gurbani has thus far picked 76 wickets at an impressive average of 20.13 in the 17 first-class matches he has played.

The Nagpur-born bowler has already scalped six five-wicket hauls, three four-wicket hauls, and one 10-wicket haul in his rather short career. Given his exceptional numbers, Gurbani certainly has it in him to make it big at the international level.

