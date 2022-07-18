3 Indian players who impressed in the ODI series against England

Team India trumped England by five wickets in the third ODI on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester to win the three-match series 2-1.

The Men in Blue got off to a blistering start, winning the first game by 10 wickets. The hosts bounced back in style to level the series, beating Rohit Sharma and Co. by 100 runs.

It all boiled down to the third game. Riding on a four-wicket haul from Hardik Pandya, India managed to restrict England to 259 runs. The tourists were in a spot of bother, having lost their top three batters within nine overs.

However, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant stitched together a 133-run partnership for the fifth wicket to stage an epic comeback. While Hardik got out after a well-made 71, Pant remained unbeaten on 125 to take India over the line.

A couple of star performers chipped in with telling contributions for the Men in Blue in this series. On that note, let's take a look at three Indian players who impressed during the ODI series.

#3 Rishabh Pant

The young wicketkeeper-batter had an underwhelming white-ball leg in England until the third ODI. Pant stood up to the task just when it was most needed.

India were in a spot of bother at 21/2 in pursuit of 260 when Rishabh Pant walked out in the middle. The southpaw, who has received a fair share of criticism for his aggressive brand of cricket, took time to settle in.

Instead of playing the big shots, Pant focused on finding the gaps and maneuvering the field. It automatically paid dividends as he shared a match-winning stand with Hardik Pandya to put England out of the game.

The 24-year-old remained unbeaten on 125 off 113 balls, a knock that included 13 boundaries and two sixes. He also ended up as the highest run-scorer in the three-match ODI series.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Jasprit Bumrah's 6/19. One of the best spell in recent times, absolutely amazing! Jasprit Bumrah's 6/19. One of the best spell in recent times, absolutely amazing! https://t.co/0gZ4DJ8oFe

Bumrah produced his best spell in ODI cricket in the first ODI against England, returning with figures of 6/19 at the Oval in London.

After Indian captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first on an overcast morning, Jasprit Bumrah showed why he is regarded as one of the best bowlers in the business.

The 28-year-old showed exemplary skill to trouble the English batters. Riding on his career-best figures, India managed to bowl out the hosts for 110 runs.

Bumrah also picked up two wickets in the second game, before missing the third tie due to a back spasm. He eventually finished with eight wickets, second-most in the series after Reece Topley (9).

#1 Hardik Pandya

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 Through the ups and downs, with my people by my side. Woke up every morning raring to go, with the will to become stronger, with the will to become fitter and play for my country. Always grateful to those who stood by me, who encouraged me, who guided me Through the ups and downs, with my people by my side. Woke up every morning raring to go, with the will to become stronger, with the will to become fitter and play for my country. Always grateful to those who stood by me, who encouraged me, who guided me 🙏❤️ https://t.co/4gi32ijq1k

Hardik Pandya's stock has gone up ever since he made a return to international cricket after guiding the Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title.

The Baroda all-rounder made contributions with bat and ball and gave Rohit Sharma the luxury of going in with five specialist bowlers.

Pandya scored 100 runs in two innings, including a crucial 71 in the series decider to provide stability in the middle order. He also picked up six wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the final game of the tour.

With a couple of important white-ball series lined up, including the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Hardik's form is the biggest find for the Men in Blue.

