Two Indian players, Virender Sehwag and Diana Edulji, have been added to the ICC Hall of Fame by the global body on Monday, November 13.

Sehwag was instrumental in Team India's success across all formats in the 2000s and early 2010s. He was a part of the Indian team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 2011 World Cup.

Edulji has been an inspiration for many young women cricketers. She picked up 100-plus international wickets in an international career spanning more than 13 years. Post her retirement, she has been a successful administrator with the BCCI.

Along with the Indian duo, Sri Lankan legend, Aravinda De Silva, has also been added to the ICC Hall of Fame.

On that note, here is a look at three Indian cricketers who could be added to the ICC Hall of Fame in 2024.

#1 Sourav Ganguly

The former Indian skipper could be one of the additions to the ICC Hall of Fame in 2014

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly was a fearsome leader and a dangerous batter during his playing days. The southpaw scored 18,575 international runs across 424 international games. He scored 38 centuries (22 in ODIs and 16 in Tests) and 107 half-centuries during his international career.

Ganguly was an inspirational leader in the early 2000s and led India to the finals of the 2003 World Cup. He also captained the team that were the joint winners of the 2002 Champions Trophy.

A drawn Test series (1-1) against the invincible Australian team on their shores in 2003-2004 and an away Test and ODI series win against Pakistan are some of his biggest achievements as an Indian skipper.

'Dada', as he is popularly known, taught a whole new generation of Indian players to play fearless cricket and give it back to the opponents when needed.

Ganguly is definitely one of the deserving Indian players to be added to the ICC Hall of Fame.

#2 Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan has picked up 311 Test wickets.

Former fast bowler Zaheer Khan was one of the most successful pacers to have played for India. The left-hander has 311 wickets in Tests, 282 in ODIs, and 17 in T20Is, making it a total of 610 international wickets.

Khan was instrumental in the success of the Indian team in the 2000s and early 2010s. He was a member of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup and also played a vital role in guiding India to the No.1 position in Test cricket in the late 2000s. Khan was a generational talent and the Indian team is yet to find his replacement.

In an era when Indian batters made merry, Khan is one of the few Indian pacers who deserves recognition and to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

#3 Javaghal Srinath

The former Indian pacer has picked up 551 international wickets across Tests and ODIs from 1991 to 2003. He was one rare Indian fast bowler who could clock high speeds in the 1990s.

Post-retirement, Javagal Srinath has been a successful match referee on the ICC panel and has officiated in 65 Tests, 268 ODIs, and 118 T20Is.

His contribution to Indian cricket as a pacer and his services as a match referee could see him get inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame next year.