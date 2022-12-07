3 Indian players who might not feature in the 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh

An injury-hit Team India succumbed to Bangladesh by five runs in the second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 7. The loss meant the final ODI, to be played on Saturday in Chittagong, was resigned to the fate of a dead rubber.

Ahead of the game, captain Rohit Sharma announced that Kuldeep Sen complained of back stiffness and was unavailable for selection. During the second ODI, two of the team's players suffered troubling injuries. Either due to injury or poor form, a few names might not be on the teamsheet two days from now.

Here are three Indian players who might not feature in the third ODI vs Bangladesh.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

This one might seem unlikely at first glance, since India have backed Shikhar Dhawan through thick and thin over the last year. The opener has endured a tough run in the only format he represents the team in, with names like Shubman Gill having been consistent.

But it might just be time to look past Dhawan, who doesn't inspire confidence at the crease anymore. He has scores of 7 and 8 in the two ODIs thus far and notched up only 103 runs in the preceding three-match series against New Zealand.

Rohit's injury and impending absence might mean that Dhawan gets another game on Saturday, but there's a distinct chance that India might opt to shake things up by fielding an entirely new-look opening combination. The likes of Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi could be in line to enter the fray.

#2 Deepak Chahar

A man who has suffered a plethora of injuries of late, Deepak Chahar fell victim to another niggle in the second ODI against Bangladesh.

The pacer bowled just three overs before going off the field with a suspected hamstring strain. Even in the three overs he sent down, he looked uncomfortable running in.

In the second innings, Chahar came out to bat at No. 8 and tried to throw his bat around, but his running was clearly compromised. He managed to hit a six over deep square leg but couldn't put bat to ball for the remainder of his 18-ball stay.

It doesn't seem like Chahar will recover in time for the third ODI. India, too, might not want to take more risks with his fitness.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma didn't sound particularly optimistic while describing his injury in the post-match press conference. He stated that a dislocation required stitches, saying it was "not good."

Rohit risked himself while batting in the second ODI and might not want to push his luck in the dead rubber. India need their captain to be at his best in the immediate future, especially since they're in a poor run of form in white-ball cricket.

KL Rahul is the vice-captain for the series and he might be handed the reins on Saturday.

