3 Indian players who might not get a game in the Test series vs Bangladesh

After losing the ODI series, Team India will look to salvage some pride in the upcoming two Tests against Bangladesh.

The Test series will have a major impact on the 2022-23 World Test Championship, with India locked in a battle with Australia and South Africa to make the final of the competition. The Men in Blue have named a strong squad for the assignment, although regular captain Rohit Sharma and a few other first-choice players are missing.

Here are three Indian players who may not get a game in the Test series against Bangladesh.

#3 Jaydev Unadkat

South Africa v India 1st Test - Day 5

The biggest talking point regarding India's squad for the Bangladesh Test was the comeback of Jaydev Unadkat, who played a solitary red-ball match for the country back in December 2010.

The left-armer has been prolific at the domestic level across formats, particularly in the Ranji Trophy, where he has heaps of wickets over the last few seasons. The international recall was long overdue, and he finally got it owing to some injuries to Team India's regulars.

Unfortunately, though, Unadkat may not play in either of the two Tests if India stick to their pecking order. Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj are two of their frontline red-ball pacers, while Shardul Thakur has proven to be a capable all-rounder.

If India play only two pacers, which seems likely given the venues, Unadkat might have to watch from the sidelines.

#2 KS Bharat

There has been some talk floating around that KS Bharat could make his debut during the two-Test series against Bangladesh, but where will he play?

Rishabh Pant, although he seems to have lost the vice-captaincy to Cheteshwar Pujara, is practically irreplaceable in Test cricket. With the middle order featuring names like Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel, Bharat is unlikely to make the grade, although he has been in excellent touch for India 'A'.

Bharat has leapfrogged Wriddhiman Saha, but being picked ahead of Pant is a different prospect altogether. Unless India want to rest their dynamic match-winner like they did in the ODI series, he's bound to be part of the playing XI.

#1 Navdeep Saini

Lancashire v Kent - LV= Insurance County Championship

Another late addition to India's squad, Navdeep Saini recently played two tour games against Bangladesh 'A'. He returned six wickets across the four innings and even hit an unbeaten fifty in the second encounter.

However, it's hard to see Saini add to the two Test caps he has. His average in the format is 43, with even his first-class numbers not being that impressive. India probably got him into the squad to err on the side of caution, and the 30-year-old might have to be content on the bench.

Poll : Will Jaydev Unadkat be picked ahead of any of Umesh, Siraj and Thakur? Yes No 1 votes