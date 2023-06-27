3 Indian players who might not get a single game during the West Indies ODI series

Team India are running out of time to fine-tune their preparations for the 2023 World Cup, which they will host in a few months. The schedule for the same has been announced by the ICC, and it won't be easy for the Men in Blue to break their trophy drought.

India will be without a few key players for their upcoming ODI assignment against the West Indies, including KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah. The fitness of these three players remains uncertain, and they might either be short of match practice heading into the World Cup or miss the tournament altogether.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will need to arrive at the right combination in the immediate future, and in order to do that, they need to back their players and stick to a stable playing XI. As a result, the bench might see a few familiar faces sit on it in the Caribbean.

India's ODI squad for the West Indies series: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

Here are three Indian players who might not get a single game during the West Indies ODI series.

#3 Mukesh Kumar

There's no doubting Mukesh Kumar's red-ball credentials, but he hasn't done much to deserve being picked in India's limited-overs squads. He has played only 24 List A matches, with 26 wickets at an average of 37.46 and an economy rate of 5.1. Why has the fast bowler been selected for the ODIs against the Windies?

Mukesh is in the squad, but even then he only has an outside chance of making his international debut. The 29-year-old will likely be behind every other pacer in the pecking order - Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Shardul Thakur.

Mukesh will probably have to wait a bit longer to make his debut in the 50-over format for the national side.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand v India T20I Media Opportunity

Yuzvendra Chahal has played two ODIs in 2023, returning three wickets while conceding 101 runs in just 17.2 overs. In contrast, his spin partner, Kuldeep Yadav, has recorded 15 scalps in the eight matches he has played while maintaining an economy rate of 5.42.

It's clear to see which spinner is the frontrunner right now, and that's unlikely to drastically change against the West Indies. India are also not in a position to play both wrist-spinners in the playing XI since that would leave them with barely any batting cover in the lower order.

Kuldeep has been leagues better than Chahal, whose form has dipped drastically in recent years. The experienced leg-spinner might not take to the field during the upcoming ODI series.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad's best format is arguably the 50-over one, and he is understandably part of the squad. However, with the incumbent names performing well, the batter might have to bide his time for now.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are the established opening pair, while Virat Kohli is a lock at No. 3. Suryakumar Yadav has been given a long rope by the team management, and the need for a wicket-keeper will prompt India to play either Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson (or both).

All-rounders will then make up the rest of the batting lineup, leaving Gaikwad without an available slot in the middle order as well. The 26-year-old might have to wait longer to add to his sole ODI appearance.

