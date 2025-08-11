3 Indian players who were part of 2024 T20 World Cup team but might not feature in Asia Cup 2025 squad

Team India's next assignment in international cricket will be the Asia Cup 2025 T20 tournament, which will be held in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. India recently featured in a five-match Test series in England, which ended in a tightly contested 2-2 draw.Following the conclusion of the grueling England tour, which ended at The Oval on August 4, the Indian team has got a rare and well-deserved break. They were supposed to tour Bangladesh for a white-ball series in August, but that series has been postponed to September 2026.Coming back to Asia Cup 2025, The Men in Blue have been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, hosts UAE and Oman. They will take on UAE on September 10 in Dubai, Pakistan on September 14 at the same venue, and Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.India are the defending champions in the T20 format, having won the 2024 T20 World Cup held in the United States and the West Indies. In this feature, we take a look at three Indian players who were part of the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, but might not feature in the Asia Cup 2025 squad.#1 Yashasvi JaiswalOpener Yashasvi Jaiswal had an impressive Test series in England. In 10 innings, he scored 411 runs at an average of 41.10, with two hundreds and two half-centuries to his name. The left-hander was part of India's title-winning 2024 T20 World Cup squad, but did not play a single match.Looking at India's current T20I set-up, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have formed a terrific opening combination. Also, Test captain Shubman Gill is likely walk back into the T20I squad after his sensational performance in England. As such, there is a possibility that Jaiswal might not feature in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, though he has excelled as opener in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals (RR).Jaiswal's last appearance for Team India in the T20 format came against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in July 2024. Having made his T20I debut in August 2023, the 23-year-old has only played 23 matches for the Men in Blue in the 20-over format.#2 Rishabh PantTeam India's dynamic keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been one of the biggest enigmas when it comes to the T20 format. In 76 T20I matches (66 innings) since making his debut in February 2017, the southpaw has scored only 1,209 runs at an underwhelming average of 23.25 and a below par strike rate of 127.26. Equally disappointing is the fact that he has only three half-centuries to his name.Pant had a disappointing 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. In eight innings, he totaled 171 runs at an average of 24.42 and a strike rate of 127.61. The left-handed batter began the tournament on a promising note, with scores of 36* and 42. However, he lost form subsequently. Pant was dismissed for 4 in the semifinal against England and registered a duck in the final against South Africa.Pant did score 49 off 33 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in July 2024. However, it wouldn't be a surprise if he is not picked in the Asia Cup 2025 squad. While Samson is the current first-choice keeper-batter for India in T20Is, the selectors might be tempted to pick Ishan Kishan or Dhruv Jurel ahead of Pant while naming the squad for the Asia Cup.#3 Yuzvendra ChahalExperienced Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will, in all probability, miss out on a berth in the Asia Cup 2025 squad. Like Jaiswal, Chahal was also part of Team India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad, but did not play in any of the games.Despite an impressive record in white-ball cricket, the 35-year-old seems to have run out of favor with the Indian selectors and the team management. Varun Chakaravarthy's stunning comeback to international cricket seems to have, more or less, sealed Chahal's fate.Chahal last played a T20I match against West Indies in Lauderhill as far back as August 2023. Despite being India's second-leading wicket-takers in the T20 format (96 wickets in 80 matches), it will be a massive surprise if the Haryana cricketer's name features in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad.