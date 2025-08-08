3 Indian players who could replace Karun Nair in the Test playing XI during the upcoming home season ft. Dhruv Jurel

After scoring a mountain of runs in the domestic circuit, Karun Nair earned a well-deserved call-up to the Indian team for the England Test series. He featured in four matches, crossing the half-century mark just once in eight innings.

Ad

As a result of his indifferent comeback, Nair might be dropped from the playing XI for the upcoming home Test season. India will face off against West Indies and South Africa, and they'll be desperate for wins as they look to make up for the points they've lost in the 2025-27 World Test Championship.

While India don't have many batting backups waiting in the wings for the top order, they have a few more options for the role Nair occupies. Moreover, with the 33-year-old not having a lot of cricket at the top level left in him, Gautam Gambhir and company might want to move towards youth.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here are three Indian players who could replace Karun Nair in the Test playing XI during the upcoming home season.

#3 Dhruv Jurel

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty

So far, Dhruv Jurel has been viewed as a keeping backup for Rishabh Pant. But there's no reason why the young gloveman can't play as a specialist batter, or play in tandem with Pant and take some of the workload off his senior teammate.

Ad

Jurel has already made an impression at home, with his decisive footwork against spin and composure coming to the fore last year. At just 24, the youngster has his best years ahead of him, and giving him a sustained run in the middle order could yield massive rewards for the Indian team.

#2 Devdutt Padikkal

Australia v India - Men's 1st Test Match: Day 2 - Source: Getty

Another player whose best years are ahead of him, Devdutt Padikkal has already featured in a few Tests for India. While he certainly has some work to do on his technique, his potential is obvious.

Ad

Padikkal's domestic form has seen an upturn lately, and he has the ability to take on a number of roles in the batting lineup. The left-hander can bat anywhere from No. 3 to No. 6, and the flexibility he offers could give him an edge over Nair, who has been restricted to No. 4 or below.

#1 Sarfaraz Khan

India v New Zealand - 1st Test - Source: Getty

Sarfaraz Khan's exclusion from the Indian squad for the England tour made headlines. It was perhaps unfair on the batter, who - like Nair - plundered runs for years in domestic cricket before fighting his way into the senior national side.

Ad

Sarfaraz is an excellent player of spin and has already made an impression in the whites for India. Although his pace game and fitness have prevented him from becoming a regular so far, there's no reason why he can't feature in the subcontinent.

The batter has also seemingly put in a lot of work on his conditioning, making him a frontrunner to return to the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news