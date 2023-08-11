3 Indian players who were selected in World Cup squad before their ODI debut

Several fans and cricket experts have opined that India should consider Tilak Varma for their 2023 ODI World Cup squad. The left-handed batter has been in great form this year.

After an impressive IPL season with the Mumbai Indians, Tilak made his T20I debut for India this month. He has scored 139 runs in his first three innings in their ongoing series against the West Indies.

Since KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are injured, many fans feel that this is the right time to use Tilak Varma's form in the ODI format as well. Former Indian chief selector MSK Prasad recently shared his views regarding Tilak's potential selection and said:

"First of all, we should know whether Shreyas Iyer is fit or not. So, in case, if Shreyas Iyer is ruled out, in the present scenario, one guy who fits the bill is Tilak Varma, because of his versatility, because of his ability to play fast bowling and spin bowling and also because of his ability to switch the gears as and when required.

"More than anything else, we don't have a left-hander at the top of the order. So all these things will definitely go in favour of Tilak Varma."

A majority of the fans seem to want to see Tilak Varma play for India in the World Cup. However, some members of the cricket universe have also pointed out that he has no experience of playing in the ODI format.

Those fans must note, though, that India picked the following three players in their World Cup squad in the past before they received maiden ODI caps.

#1 Mayank Agarwal was selected for the 2019 World Cup but made his ODI debut in 2020

Current Indian batter Mayank Agarwal joined the 2019 World Cup squad in England as a replacement for Vijay Shankar. Although there were some experienced options available, the selectors went with Agarwal because of his rich form in domestic cricket.

The right-hander did not get a game in the mega event, warming the benches after joining the squad as Shankar's replacement. Interestingly, Agarwal had to wait until February 5, 2020, to make his ODI debut for India.

#2 1983 WC winner Sunil Valson never played an ODI match for India

Sunil Valson had one of the most unique careers in cricket history. The former Delhi fast bowler was picked in the Indian squad for the World Cup in 1983. However, he never got an opportunity to feature in the playing XI.

Valson continued to play domestic cricket for Delhi. He even represented Railways and Tamil Nadu in his career. Despite having a decent domestic record, Valson never represented India in international matches.

#3 Surinder Khanna made his ODI debut at the 1979 WC

Former Indian wicketkeeper batter Surinder Khanna was picked in the 1979 World Cup squad before he received his maiden ODI cap. Hailing from Delhi, Khanna started his ODI career in 1979.

He made his debut against West Indies in Birmingham, recording a 12-ball duck. Khanna played total 10 ODIs for India, with his last appearance coming in 1984.