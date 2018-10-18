India vs West Indies 2018: 3 Indian players to watch out for in the ODI series

Team India

Team India's home dominance in Test cricket continued as they won a record-equaling consecutive tenth series at home. Windies were mauled as the hosts completed a 2-0 whitewash. West Indies have not won a Test series against India since 2002.

Since 2002, Windies have failed to win even a Test match against India and even in this series, both the matches ended within three days that shows the disparity between the two sides.

But for now, the action shifts to limited overs cricket in which Windies are expected to show some fight. Windies made it to the World Cup 2019 by the virtue of finishing runner-ups in the World Cup qualifiers 2018 and now they will be up against the No.2 ODI side.

All the ODI matches played during this period will be in synchronization with preparation for the World Cup 2019 and India will look to solve their prolonged middle-order muddle.

On that note, let us have a look at some Indian players for whom this series means a lot:

#1. Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu will look to seal his spot

The flamboyant Andhra-born batsman had a splendid IPL season. He scored 602 runs at an average of 43.00 with a staggering strike rate of 149.75. His fabulous show with the bat played a crucial role in Chennai Super Kings' victorious campaign.

As expected, he received a national call-up for the limited overs series against England, but unfortunately, he could not travel along with the team as he failed to clear the mandatory fitness test- The Yo-Yo Test.

He finally cleared the Test in his second attempt. He was called back to the National Team for the Asia Cup series and in the 6 innings he played during the tournament, he scored 175 runs at a good average of 43.75.

Rayudu has been performing well in whatever limited opportunities he has got and this series might be an opportunity for him to seal his spot in India's ODI setup.

