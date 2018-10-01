3 Indian Players to watch out for in the India-Windies Test Series

Raja FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 381 // 01 Oct 2018, 17:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Amidst all the celebrations following India's seventh Asia Cup triumph, Windies are touring India to play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs, and 3 T20s.

Windies are coming off a facile Test Series win against Bangladesh back home whereas India suffered a 4-1 series defeat in England.

Windies have not won a Test Series against India since 2002 and in India, they have been longing to win since 1984.

For them to break this 34-year hoodoo is a tough challenge as India have not lost a Test Series at home soil since England defeated them back in December 2012.

The first of the two-match test series gets underway from October 4 in Rajkot.

Here are few players to whom this series means a lot. Let's check them out,

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant scored a magnificent ton at the Oval

Known for his big hitting prowess, Pant was amongst the highest run-getters in the IPL 2018.

He made his test debut in the third Test during the England tour and got off to the mark in Tests with a six.

In the fifth Test, he scored a magnificent ton which was carved with four bludgeoning sixes. His association with KL Rahul led India's terrific fightback at the Oval. He got to the triple figures also with a six.

These are the early days for Pant in international Tests and the Windies tour will provide him an opportunity to cement his place in India's Test setup.

Hanuma Vihari

The tour is important for Vihari as well

Making a debut in the last Test of the England tour, Vihari has managed to retain his spot in the squad for Tests against Windies as well.

Vihari made a dream debut as he scored his maiden half-century in his debut Test innings. He also took three wickets in England's second innings.

He too would want to remain in contention ahead of the Australian tour. So the Windies tour would be important for Vihari.

1 / 2 NEXT