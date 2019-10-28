3 Indian players who have sealed their spots in the Test XI for the time being

The rising trio

The recently concluded Test series against South Africa not only showcased the Indians' dominance, but also clearly established their bench strength. Virat Kohli and Co have been making definite progress with every series over the past three years, especially in the longer format; their batting solidity and potency of the bowling attack are there for everyone to see.

The progress of a team would naturally be accompanied by a few players going under the axe, along with the rise of a few others. The recently concluded series saw the rise of a couple of fallen stars and also the bloom of a couple of newbies who were on the cusp of greatness.

It is a good time for the Indian team on a whole as all these things are happening right at the start of the Test Championship. On that note let us look at three Indian players who proved their worth in the South Africa series, thereby sealing their spots in the often-changing Indian Test playing XI.

#1 Rohit Sharma

The classy Indian opener in the shorter formats was given the chance to open in Tests for the first time against the Proteas in the recently concluded series. And Rohit Sharma grabbed the chance with both hands, scoring a century in each innings in the very first Test and a double hundred in his 4th innings as a Test opener.

A longer rope in the Test side was long overdue for the prolific batsman, as he has never played more than five Test matches consecutively till date. But when opportunity came knocking on the door, he carried his World Cup form to Tests as well.

Rohit ended up as the man of the series for accumulating 529 runs in 4 innings while averaging above 132, thereby proving his mettle and sealing his opening spot at least for the time being.

