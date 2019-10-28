×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

3 Indian players who have sealed their spots in the Test XI for the time being

Sanjay S Prakash
ANALYST
Feature
191   //    28 Oct 2019, 21:24 IST

The rising trio
The rising trio

The recently concluded Test series against South Africa not only showcased the Indians' dominance, but also clearly established their bench strength. Virat Kohli and Co have been making definite progress with every series over the past three years, especially in the longer format; their batting solidity and potency of the bowling attack are there for everyone to see.

The progress of a team would naturally be accompanied by a few players going under the axe, along with the rise of a few others. The recently concluded series saw the rise of a couple of fallen stars and also the bloom of a couple of newbies who were on the cusp of greatness.

It is a good time for the Indian team on a whole as all these things are happening right at the start of the Test Championship. On that note let us look at three Indian players who proved their worth in the South Africa series, thereby sealing their spots in the often-changing Indian Test playing XI.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

The classy Indian opener in the shorter formats was given the chance to open in Tests for the first time against the Proteas in the recently concluded series. And Rohit Sharma grabbed the chance with both hands, scoring a century in each innings in the very first Test and a double hundred in his 4th innings as a Test opener.

A longer rope in the Test side was long overdue for the prolific batsman, as he has never played more than five Test matches consecutively till date. But when opportunity came knocking on the door, he carried his World Cup form to Tests as well.

Rohit ended up as the man of the series for accumulating 529 runs in 4 innings while averaging above 132, thereby proving his mettle and sealing his opening spot at least for the time being.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Rohit Sharma
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st T20I | Sun, 15 Sep
IND
RSA
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 18 Sep
RSA 149/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 151/3 (19.0 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 22 Sep
IND 134/9 (20.0 ov)
RSA 140/1 (16.5 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
IND VS RSA live score
1st Test | Wed, 02 Oct
IND 502/7 & 323/4
RSA 431/10 & 191/10
India won by 203 runs
IND VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Thu, 10 Oct
IND 601/5
RSA 275/10 & 189/10
India won by an innings and 137 runs
IND VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Sat, 19 Oct
IND 497/9
RSA 162/10 & 133/10
India won by an innings and 202 runs
IND VS RSA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us