3 Indian players who might be axed for the 3rd Test

Vaibhav Joshi
Top 5 / Top 10
6.88K   //    17 Aug 2018, 18:45 IST

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two
2-0 down in the series, India has plenty of enigmas to answer before picking their 'strongest XI' for the third Test against England. The third Test will commence on 18th of August from the picturesque Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Indeed, some peculiar and hard calls while picking the playing XI has cost Indian team the most at this tour so far. To be specific, the exclusion of Pujara from the first Test and inclusion of Kuldeep in the second Test have raised the questions on the accountability of Indian team management. Nevertheless, we can't blame it entirely on the team management as the weather played a part too.

Cometh the third Test, the Indian think tank is expected to make drastic changes in the playing XI to come out with a competitive playing XI. Thus, let us look at three players who might be axed for the third Test.

#1 Murali Vijay

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two
0, 0, 20, 6, 105, 8, 25, 46, and 9 - these have been Murali Vijay's last nine innings in Test cricket. Barring 105 against Afghanistan and 46 against South Africa, Vijay has had an overly sorry 2018 thus far. 

Vijay's performance outside the Indian subcontinent has plunged in the recent past. Despite his solid technique, Vijay's lapses in concentration have cost him dearly.

Moreover, he has seemed overly defensive which has cost him a lot on this tour. Thus, after an embarrassing pair in the second Test, Murali might be axed from India's playing XI for the third Test. 

Meanwhile, Shikhar is expected to replace the veteran right-handed batsman from Chennai. Although Dhawan has faced more or less the same issues, his aggressive style of play might help India in countering the new ball problems.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Dinesh Karthik Murali Vijay Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Vaibhav Joshi
