3 Indian players who should be dropped for the third Test

Shuvaditya Bose FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 6.56K // 13 Aug 2018, 07:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Where's the positivity gone? It has been all but shambles for KL Rahul

Despite all the hype and hopes of a new Indian team, a team guided by Virat Kohli that doesn't how to lose, the Indians have once been embarrassed in the English soils. The English bowlers devoured the Indian batters who found the swing and pace of James Anderson & Co. too hot to handle.

For obvious reasons, the Indian cricket fanatics have raised questions about team selection. While no one managed to put up a show barring one or two exceptions, some selections have backfired badly and now the team lies in tatters. Let us have a look at 5 such players who should be dropped for the third Test at Trent Bridge, which is the last hope of Indians to keep the pride intact:

#3 Dinesh Karthik

Karthik was dismissed for a duck in two out of four innings

The Indian team management had to deal with a setback when they heard about the magnitude of Wriddhiman Saha's injury, who is the first-choice keeper for the longest format of the game. They had great expectations from Dinesh Karthik, the replacement they found ideal after his exploits in the Hero Nidahas Trophy and then in the IPL.

Karthik has failed to find his rhythm barring the second innings of the first Test where he showed some sort of resilience by scoring 20 runs. Besides that, he has scored only a run in three innings and should now be replaced for the youngster Rishabh Pant who is also in a good form coming into this series.

#2 Murali Vijay

India's trusted opener is having a tough time in England

There have been many experts talking about Ajinkya Rahane's declining form. While Rahane still managed to score 48 runs in two Tests, the highly-rated technician, Vijay failed to show up in three of the four innings he has batted thus far. He started things well by scoring 20 in the first innings of the first Test, but what followed was scary, to say the least.

He scored only six runs in the second innings of the first Test. In the second Test, he scored as many runs as Rohit Sharma did in this very Test by sitting at home, as James Anderson prevented him from opening his account in either of the two innings. With all his sound technique and praiseworthy temperament, Vijay has failed to deliver and perhaps it is time to look elsewhere.

#1 KL Rahul

Rahul has scored only 35 runs so far

The Indian team management's courageous decision of dropping Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara for KL Rahul received praises from everywhere as many people thought Rahul will bring positivity in the squad. He may or may not have brought that, but in terms of runs, all he has brought is 35.

In the first Test, Rahul scored just 17 runs. Despite that, he retained his place in the second Test and bettered his performance by the slimmest margin of a run. With untested yet talented cricketers like Karun Nair sitting in the dugout, it is probably time for the axe to fall on Rahul.