Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Indian players who should be dropped for the third Test

Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Feature
6.56K   //    13 Aug 2018, 07:37 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two
Where's the positivity gone? It has been all but shambles for KL Rahul

Despite all the hype and hopes of a new Indian team, a team guided by Virat Kohli that doesn't how to lose, the Indians have once been embarrassed in the English soils. The English bowlers devoured the Indian batters who found the swing and pace of James Anderson & Co. too hot to handle.

For obvious reasons, the Indian cricket fanatics have raised questions about team selection. While no one managed to put up a show barring one or two exceptions, some selections have backfired badly and now the team lies in tatters. Let us have a look at 5 such players who should be dropped for the third Test at Trent Bridge, which is the last hope of Indians to keep the pride intact:

#3 Dinesh Karthik

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two
Karthik was dismissed for a duck in two out of four innings

The Indian team management had to deal with a setback when they heard about the magnitude of Wriddhiman Saha's injury, who is the first-choice keeper for the longest format of the game. They had great expectations from Dinesh Karthik, the replacement they found ideal after his exploits in the Hero Nidahas Trophy and then in the IPL.

Karthik has failed to find his rhythm barring the second innings of the first Test where he showed some sort of resilience by scoring 20 runs. Besides that, he has scored only a run in three innings and should now be replaced for the youngster Rishabh Pant who is also in a good form coming into this series.

#2 Murali Vijay

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two
India's trusted opener is having a tough time in England

There have been many experts talking about Ajinkya Rahane's declining form. While Rahane still managed to score 48 runs in two Tests, the highly-rated technician, Vijay failed to show up in three of the four innings he has batted thus far. He started things well by scoring 20 in the first innings of the first Test, but what followed was scary, to say the least.

He scored only six runs in the second innings of the first Test. In the second Test, he scored as many runs as Rohit Sharma did in this very Test by sitting at home, as James Anderson prevented him from opening his account in either of the two innings. With all his sound technique and praiseworthy temperament, Vijay has failed to deliver and perhaps it is time to look elsewhere.

#1 KL Rahul

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two
Rahul has scored only 35 runs so far

The Indian team management's courageous decision of dropping Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara for KL Rahul received praises from everywhere as many people thought Rahul will bring positivity in the squad. He may or may not have brought that, but in terms of runs, all he has brought is 35.

In the first Test, Rahul scored just 17 runs. Despite that, he retained his place in the second Test and bettered his performance by the slimmest margin of a run. With untested yet talented cricketers like Karun Nair sitting in the dugout, it is probably time for the axe to fall on Rahul.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India England Cricket Murali Vijay KL Rahul
Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Shuvaditya Bose is the average Indian cricket maniac, except that he wants to become a permanent member of the small assemblage of the 5% office-goers who make a living by doing what they love. He ventures his views for a handful of websites. The full-time devotee of the beautiful game can be followed at @shuvabose28 on Twitter and at shuva.bose.1 on Facebook.
Two players India should drop for the third test against...
RELATED STORY
2 Players who should be dropped from the Indian Test team 
RELATED STORY
Three Indian players who should be selected for the third...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who should be selected for the second Test
RELATED STORY
4 changes India should make for the third Test 
RELATED STORY
India Vs England test series 2018: 2 Indian players who...
RELATED STORY
3 players who might be dropped from the Indian ODI team...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 Indian players who might be axed...
RELATED STORY
England v India 2018, 2nd Test: 3 Indian players suitable...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Likely Indian playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us