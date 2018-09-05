3 Indian players who should not be selected for the Test series in Australia

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four, Indian cricketers celebrate a wicket

The Indian Test team have just lost the series in England with one match yet to be played. Except for Virat Kohli, the Indian batting line-up has been in poor form. The Indian openers especially have not been able to give good starts throughout the series so far.

Kohli's captaincy decisions too have been criticised to a certain extent along with those of the Indian coach Ravi Shastri. Hence, with Australia being the next destination of the Indian cricket team for Test matches in December, the team should reflect on their current performance and introspect on what went wrong in England.

The selectors too should take tough calls, drop those players who are out of form, and give chances to talented youngsters.

Let us have a look at the 3 players who should not be selected to play in Australia.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two, Dhawan plays a shot on the on-side

Shikhar Dhawan has been provided lots of opportunities to prove himself as a quality top-order batsman. In spite of this, he has failed miserably outside the subcontinent, failing to convert the starts he has got into big scores. He has looked quite susceptible to the balls pitched just outside the off-stump.

In the current Test series in England, he has scored 158 runs in 6 innings at an average of just 26.33. Hence, his statistics, particularly in this series certainly do not justify his selection for the Test series in Australia and so India should look at elevating in his place a talented youngster like Prithvi Shaw who is playing quite well for the India A team.

Hence, it is high time that the Indian selectors consider dropping Shikhar Dhawan from the Indian Test squad.

