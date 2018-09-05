Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Indian players who should not be selected for the Test series in Australia

Ameya Vaidya
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
18.61K   //    05 Sep 2018, 20:21 IST

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four, Indian cricketers celebrate a wicket

The Indian Test team have just lost the series in England with one match yet to be played. Except for Virat Kohli, the Indian batting line-up has been in poor form. The Indian openers especially have not been able to give good starts throughout the series so far.

Kohli's captaincy decisions too have been criticised to a certain extent along with those of the Indian coach Ravi Shastri. Hence, with Australia being the next destination of the Indian cricket team for Test matches in December, the team should reflect on their current performance and introspect on what went wrong in England.

The selectors too should take tough calls, drop those players who are out of form, and give chances to talented youngsters.

Let us have a look at the 3 players who should not be selected to play in Australia.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two
England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two, Dhawan plays a shot on the on-side

Shikhar Dhawan has been provided lots of opportunities to prove himself as a quality top-order batsman. In spite of this, he has failed miserably outside the subcontinent, failing to convert the starts he has got into big scores. He has looked quite susceptible to the balls pitched just outside the off-stump.

In the current Test series in England, he has scored 158 runs in 6 innings at an average of just 26.33. Hence, his statistics, particularly in this series certainly do not justify his selection for the Test series in Australia and so India should look at elevating in his place a talented youngster like Prithvi Shaw who is playing quite well for the India A team.

Hence, it is high time that the Indian selectors consider dropping Shikhar Dhawan from the Indian Test squad.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Hardik Pandya
Ameya Vaidya
CONTRIBUTOR
Test series against West Indies before Australian tour: A...
RELATED STORY
VVS Laxman: 5 best Test knocks against Australia
RELATED STORY
5 prominent Indian players who made their Test debuts...
RELATED STORY
Highest Test partnerships by Indians in Australia
RELATED STORY
3 Uncapped Indian players who should be in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
3 Iconic Test innings overseas by an Indian captain
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who should be selected for the second Test
RELATED STORY
A look back at the 7 greatest Indian Test innings of the...
RELATED STORY
5 ODI Legends who had a less successful career in Test...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian cricketers who should not have been picked for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 27 | Today
TTR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 103/10 (17.4 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 67 runs
TTR VS GAW live score
Final | Today, 01:30 AM
United Arab Emirates 16/0 (3.5 ov)
Hong Kong
Hong Kong won the toss and elected to bowl.
UAE VS HK live score
5th Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
| 09:30 AM
HAM 191/10 & 176/10
WOR 120/10 & 120/8 (30.3 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Worcestershire need 128 runs to win
HAM VS WOR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us