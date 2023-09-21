3 Indian players whose careers haven't progressed as expected since the 2019 World Cup

India's provisional 2023 World Cup squad has a lot of common ground with the one that took them to the semi-final back in the 2019.

That's mostly because a lot of players have gone from strength to strength to sustain their performances at the highest level and remain integral parts of the ODI side four years on. The careers of the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have advanced nicely.

At the same time, however, there are a few names who haven't been able to do justice to their talent over the last four years. Although they've been integral parts of the 50-over side during this period, it's safe to say that they were better off heading into the 2019 World Cup than they are now.

Here are three Indian players whose careers haven't progressed as expected since the 2019 World Cup.

#3 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli [left] hasn't been at his best over the last few years

This is undoubtedly the most surprising name on the list. Virat Kohli reeled off 443 runs at an average of 55.37 and a strike rate of 94.05 in the 2019 World Cup, with as many as five half-centuries to his name.

After that, though, Kohli went through the worst phase of his career. The ODI format was probably the one that suffered the least damage, with the batter averaging 47.89 in 2020 and 43 in 2021. Those might not seem like terrible numbers, but they were significantly worse than his overall stats at the time.

Things hit an all-time low for Kohli in 2022, when he averaged just 27.45 in 11 matches. He went without an ODI ton for around three years, and his strike rates weren't that encouraging either.

Kohli has recovered well in 2023, with an average of 55.6 and a strike rate of 115.59. While he will be of utmost importance to the Men in Blue at the upcoming World Cup, it's arguable that he doesn't have the same aura at the crease. Few woud've thought that the superstar batter would experience such a slump.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has been outbowled by his wrist-spin partner

Yuzvendra Chahal was India's premier spinner at the 2019 World Cup. He played eight matches, picking up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 5.97.

Chahal, though, has been axed from the ODI squad in the months leading up to the 2023 edition of the marquee event, despite the World Cup being held at home. The leg-spinner's indifferent form and inability to adapt to the demands of the modern-day white-ball cricket are the primary reasons behind his exclusion.

Chahal played just six ODIs over 2020 and 2021, with his numbers falling well below his career averages. He hasn't been able to fare much better over the last two years, with Kuldeep Yadav outbowling him on a regular basis.

India made the right call by dropping Chahal, whose career has gone in the wrong direction since the last World Cup.

#1 KL Rahul

A move to No. 5 has revived KL Rahul's ODI career

KL Rahul's ODI career hasn't necessarily gone in the wrong direction. In fact, he's found a new lease of life at No. 5, where the numbers suggest that he's one of the best in the world. However, it's safe to say that his trajectory has been an unexpected one.

Rahul was India's backup opener at the 2019 World Cup and entered the fray following an injury to Shikhar Dhawan. He played nine matches, amassing 361 runs at an average of 45.12 and a strike rate of 77.46, and was earmarked as a future leader.

A move to the middle order catalyzed Rahul's ODI career, with serious questions about his intent and powerplay approach. He averages above 50 at Nos. 4 and 5, and his strike rate in the latter position is an impressive 98.74. In contrast, he averages 43.57 and strikes at 79.7 while opening the batting.

Rahul will be a key cog in India's wheel during the 2023 World Cup, even though it's safe to say that he hasn't fulfilled his immense potential over the last four years.

