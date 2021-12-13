3 Indian players who will fight for the opening slot in South Africa Tests after Rohit Sharma's injury

Ahead of his first series as India's new Test vice-captain, Rohit Sharma injured himself in a practice session and has now been ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against South Africa.

According to reports, Rohit Sharma picked up the injury at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai just days before the Indian squad's departure to South Africa. The BCCI has not officially named a replacement yet, but Gujarat batter Priyank Panchal has reportedly been added to the Indian Test squad for the South Africa series.

Rohit Sharma's recent performances in Test cricket have made him an indispensable part of the Indian squad. However, India will miss his services at the top in the away series against South Africa.

With Rohit Sharma ruled out of the three Test matches against South Africa, KL Rahul will need a new opening partner. Here's a list of three Indian players who will fight for the other opening slot.

#1 Priyank Panchal - Rohit Sharma's likely replacement

Priyank Panchal could make his Test debut for India in the upcoming series against South Africa. The right-handed batter has scored heaps of runs for Gujarat in the domestic arena.

The 31-year-old has played 100 first-class matches in his career, scoring 7,011 runs at an average of 45.52. Panchal has been part of India's reserves multiple times, but he has never received an opportunity to play Test cricket for the country.

If Panchal makes it to the Indian Test squad for the South Africa series as Rohit Sharma's replacement, the chances of him making his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test will be high because he has played first-class cricket in South Africa over the last few weeks.

Fans should note that Panchal scored a briliant 96 in the first unofficial Test against South Africa 'A'.

#2 Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal received an opportunity to play for India in the home Test series against New Zealand because of Rohit Sharma's unavailability. The right-handed batter performed exceptionally well and ended the series as the highest run-scorer from both teams.

Agarwal won the Player of the Match award in Mumbai. Most members of the cricket universe wanted Mayank to open the innings for India against South Africa because of his current form, and it seems their wish will be fulfilled now.

#3 Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari could be a wildcard pick to replace Rohit Sharma in the playing XI

Hanuma Vihari could open the innings with KL Rahul if the team management prefers to continue with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle-order. According to reports, the South Africa series is the last chance for both Rahane and Pujara.

So it should not be a surprise if both experienced batters start in the first Test. Vihari has not received a single chance to play Test cricket since his heroics against Australia earlier this year.

Also Read Article Continues below

The right-handed batter has opened for India for before in Tests. If the team management wants him back in the playing XI and gives Rahane a last chance, Vihari could probably open the innings in Rohit Sharma's absence.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee