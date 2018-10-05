3 Indian's who are expected to play their 1st Test in Australia during the upcoming tour

Prithvi Shaw's skills will be tested in Australia

Australia is a tough place to tour as it is one of the most hostile places to play cricket. Conditions in Australia can be really daunting at times since Australian pitches have a lot of bounce and seam movement to offer. On top of the conditions, Australian players and crowd can really get under the skin.

Over the years, Indian players have also found it difficult to perform in Australia. There have been very few Indian players who have conquered the Australian conditions either as a bowler or as a batsman. Things become even more difficult if a player is touring Australia for the first time as a Test player. A lot of current Indian players have experience of playing in Australia, but there are still a few who are expected to play a Test on Australian soil for the first time on the upcoming tour.

It will be a double challenge for them as they would not be having the relevant experience to tackle the conditions. Let us take a look at those Indian players who are expected to play their first Test on the Australian soil during the upcoming tour.

#1 Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw made a scintillating hundred in the very first inning of his Test career. To his credit, the authority with which he batted in his debut innings was refreshing to see. Having said that, the quality of the opposition West Indies was not great either.

Shaw is expected to tour Australia later in the year where he would be asked to play the role of an opener as he did against the West Indies, but, that will be an entirely different cup of tea. It will not be easy for Shaw to score runs on bouncy and lively pitches of Australia, that too against the likes of Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood consistently.

#2 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant would like to cement his place in the Indian Test squad

Rishabh Pant is expected to perform the wicket-keeper's job for India during the Australian tour. He has never played a Test in Australia and it will be a tough assignment for Pant, both, as a batsman and as a wicket-keeper. It will not be easy to keep on the bouncy pitches of Australia and as a batsman, he will have to bring out his A-game to succeed Down Under.

The experience of playing in England will definitely help Pant while playing in Australia, as now he knows the pressure an Indian Test cricketer faces while touring abroad.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

India will expect a lot from Bumrah

Bumrah is also expected to play his first Test on Australian soil. In a very short span of time, Bumrah has become the spearhead of the Indian pace attack. The experience of playing in South Africa will come in handy for Bumrah during the Australian series.

If his performance in South Africa is anything to go by, then a lot of good things are expected from Bumrah on the helpful Australian pitches. It won't be a surprise if Bumrah ends up being the highest wicket-taker for India during the series.