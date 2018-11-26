×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 Indian stars named in Women's World T20 XI

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
173   //    26 Nov 2018, 13:12 IST

Captain fantastic!
Captain fantastic!

With the Women's T20 World Cup coming to an end on Saturday, the Aussies left the West Indies island victorious. However, when the World T20 XI, released after the tournament, came out, there were only 2 of them who made it to the team.

The selection panel had the likes of Ian Bishop, Anjum Chopra, and Ebony Rainford-Brent from the commentary box. They were joined by journalist, Melinda Farrell and ICC's general manager – cricket, Geoff Allardice to pick the best XI of the tournament.

It was dominated by the Indian and English women with 3 each. Australia had 2 players named in the XI with one each from Pakistan, New Zealand and West Indies completing the team.

Indian captain, Harmanpreet Kaur was named captain of the side as well. Opener Smriti Mandhana, who scored 183 runs, and leg-spinner, Poonam Yadav, who picked up 8 wickets, also made the XI after putting up a stellar performance in the tournament.

Alyssa Healy of Australia, who finished the tournament with 225 runs in 6 matches, was named as the other opener with her teammate Ellyse Perry making it to the XI as an all-rounder. Windies star Deandra Dottin was selected as the 2nd all-rounder in the side.

English wicketkeeper-batsman Amy Jones made it the XI along with bowlers Anya Shrubsole and Kirstie Gordon. Pakistan captain, Javeria Khan and New Zealand's leg-spinner, Leigh Kasperek completed the XI.

The selection committee also named the 12th woman along with the XI and it was Bangladesh's new-ball bowler, Jahanara Alam. The ICC Women's World T20 XI in full:

Alyssa Healy (Australia), Smriti Mandhana (India), Amy Jones (England, wicketkeeper), Harmanpreet Kaur (India, Captain), Deandra Dottin (Windies), Javeria Khan (Pakistan), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Leigh Kasperek (New Zealand), Anya Shrubsole (England), Kirstie Gordon (England), Poonam Yadav (India). 12th player: Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh). 

Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Women's World T20 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
Women's World T20 Controversy - A disservice to Mithali...
RELATED STORY
Harmanpreet Kaur is to Indian Women’s Cricket what Kapil...
RELATED STORY
2018 ICC Women's World T20: All you need to know
RELATED STORY
A day full of agony for the Indian cricket fans
RELATED STORY
Analysing how Virat Kohli and Harmanpreet Kaur are...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women's World T20, India vs Pakistan Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Harmanpreet Kaur is energising Women's...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women’s World T20: 3 reasons behind India's...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women's World T20: India's chance at redemption
RELATED STORY
5 players than can help India win the Women’s World T20
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
| Sat, 03 Nov
PKW 162/5 (20.0 ov)
TBA 72/9 (15.1 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 90 runs
PKW VS TBA live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
ENG-W
AUW
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ENG-W VS AUW live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
IRW 83/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 86/4 (14.4 ov)
Bangladesh Women win by 6 wickets
IRW VS BAW live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
WIW 115/8 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 77/5 (11.3 ov)
India Women win by 5 wickets (DLS Method)
WIW VS IND-W live score
| Mon, 05 Nov
SLW 98/10 (20.0 ov)
NZW 99/4 (18.0 ov)
New Zealand Women win by 6 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
| Tue, 06 Nov
AUW 130/4 (20.0 ov)
TBA 84/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women win by 46 runs
AUW VS TBA live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
PKW 106/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 98/9 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 8 runs
PKW VS BAW live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
IND-W 144/6 (20.0 ov)
ENG-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 11 runs
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
SLW 85/10 (18.2 ov)
IRW 86/2 (13.2 ov)
Ireland Women win by 8 wickets
SLW VS IRW live score
| Thu, 08 Nov
NZW 122/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 123/3 (18.1 ov)
West Indies Women win by 7 wickets
NZW VS WIW live score
Match 1 | Fri, 09 Nov
IND-W 194/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 160/9 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 34 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 2 | Fri, 09 Nov
AUW 165/5 (20.0 ov)
PKW 113/8 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women win by 52 runs
AUW VS PKW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 10 Nov
WIW 106/8 (20.0 ov)
BAW 46/10 (14.4 ov)
West Indies Women win by 60 runs
WIW VS BAW live score
Match 4 | Sat, 10 Nov
ENG-W
SLW
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ENG-W VS SLW live score
Match 5 | Sun, 11 Nov
PKW 133/7 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 137/3 (19.0 ov)
India Women win by 7 wickets
PKW VS IND-W live score
Match 6 | Sun, 11 Nov
IRW 93/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 94/1 (9.1 ov)
Australia Women win by 9 wickets
IRW VS AUW live score
Match 7 | Mon, 12 Nov
BAW 76/9 (20.0 ov)
ENG-W 64/3 (9.3 ov)
England Women win by 7 wickets (DLS Method)
BAW VS ENG-W live score
Match 8 | Tue, 13 Nov
SLW 99/8 (20.0 ov)
TBA 102/3 (18.3 ov)
South Africa Women win by 7 wickets
SLW VS TBA live score
Match 9 | Tue, 13 Nov
PKW 139/6 (20.0 ov)
IRW 101/9 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 38 runs
PKW VS IRW live score
Match 10 | Wed, 14 Nov
AUW 153/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 120/10 (17.3 ov)
Australia Women win by 33 runs
AUW VS NZW live score
Match 11 | Wed, 14 Nov
SLW 97/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 72/10 (20.0 ov)
Sri Lanka Women win by 25 runs
SLW VS BAW live score
Match 12 | Thu, 15 Nov
WIW 107/7 (20.0 ov)
TBA 76/10 (18.4 ov)
West Indies Women win by 31 runs
WIW VS TBA live score
Match 13 | Thu, 15 Nov
IND-W 145/6 (20.0 ov)
IRW 93/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 52 runs
IND-W VS IRW live score
Match 14 | Thu, 15 Nov
NZW 144/6 (20.0 ov)
PKW 90/10 (18.0 ov)
New Zealand Women win by 54 runs
NZW VS PKW live score
Match 15 | Fri, 16 Nov
TBA 85/10 (19.3 ov)
ENG-W 87/3 (14.1 ov)
England Women win by 7 wickets
TBA VS ENG-W live score
Match 16 | Sat, 17 Nov
WIW 187/5 (20.0 ov)
SLW 104/10 (17.4 ov)
West Indies Women win by 83 runs
WIW VS SLW live score
Match 17 | Sat, 17 Nov
IND-W 167/8 (20.0 ov)
AUW 119/10 (19.4 ov)
India Women win by 48 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 18 | Sat, 17 Nov
IRW 79/9 (20.0 ov)
NZW 81/2 (7.3 ov)
New Zealand Women win by 8 wickets
IRW VS NZW live score
Match 19 | Sun, 18 Nov
ENG-W 115/8 (20.0 ov)
WIW 117/6 (19.3 ov)
West Indies Women win by 4 wickets
ENG-W VS WIW live score
Match 20 | Mon, 19 Nov
TBA 109/9 (20.0 ov)
BAW 79/5 (20.0 ov)
South Africa Women win by 30 runs
TBA VS BAW live score
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 22 Nov
AUW 142/5 (20.0 ov)
WIW 71/10 (17.3 ov)
Australia Women win by 71 runs
AUW VS WIW live score
Semi Final 2 | Fri, 23 Nov
IND-W 112/10 (19.3 ov)
ENG-W 116/2 (17.1 ov)
England Women win by 8 wickets
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
Final | Yesterday
ENG-W 105/10 (19.4 ov)
AUW 106/2 (15.1 ov)
Australia Women win by 8 wickets
ENG-W VS AUW live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us