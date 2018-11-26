3 Indian stars named in Women's World T20 XI

Captain fantastic!

With the Women's T20 World Cup coming to an end on Saturday, the Aussies left the West Indies island victorious. However, when the World T20 XI, released after the tournament, came out, there were only 2 of them who made it to the team.

The selection panel had the likes of Ian Bishop, Anjum Chopra, and Ebony Rainford-Brent from the commentary box. They were joined by journalist, Melinda Farrell and ICC's general manager – cricket, Geoff Allardice to pick the best XI of the tournament.

It was dominated by the Indian and English women with 3 each. Australia had 2 players named in the XI with one each from Pakistan, New Zealand and West Indies completing the team.

Indian captain, Harmanpreet Kaur was named captain of the side as well. Opener Smriti Mandhana, who scored 183 runs, and leg-spinner, Poonam Yadav, who picked up 8 wickets, also made the XI after putting up a stellar performance in the tournament.

Alyssa Healy of Australia, who finished the tournament with 225 runs in 6 matches, was named as the other opener with her teammate Ellyse Perry making it to the XI as an all-rounder. Windies star Deandra Dottin was selected as the 2nd all-rounder in the side.

English wicketkeeper-batsman Amy Jones made it the XI along with bowlers Anya Shrubsole and Kirstie Gordon. Pakistan captain, Javeria Khan and New Zealand's leg-spinner, Leigh Kasperek completed the XI.

The selection committee also named the 12th woman along with the XI and it was Bangladesh's new-ball bowler, Jahanara Alam. The ICC Women's World T20 XI in full:

Alyssa Healy (Australia), Smriti Mandhana (India), Amy Jones (England, wicketkeeper), Harmanpreet Kaur (India, Captain), Deandra Dottin (Windies), Javeria Khan (Pakistan), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Leigh Kasperek (New Zealand), Anya Shrubsole (England), Kirstie Gordon (England), Poonam Yadav (India). 12th player: Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh).