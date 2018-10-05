×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Indian stars who might make a comeback before the 2019 World Cup

Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.61K   //    05 Oct 2018, 15:32 IST

Enter caption

Cricket, the game of great uncertainties is undoubtedly more than a sport in India, where millions of people play this game while numerous follow it with great significance.

The country has produced an 'n' number of star cricketers and a lot are currently in the making. However, being a star and continuing to be a star is tough in a country like India where there is no insufficiency of talented players.

Several players come, leave a mark and soon disappear while a lot exist for long. In past some years, many star players disappeared for India as new talent started taking over the charge.

Though, a few of them didn't give up and kept themselves in to make a comeback. In this article, we have found four of those players, who served Indian cricket for long but haven't been part of the team for a long time. They have recently shown some touch, due to which they might make a comeback before the 2019 World Cup:

#1 Yuvraj Singh

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy
India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy

The six sixes record holder, the Player of the 2011 World Cup, the most expensive pick of IPL, Yuvraj Singh, which is a brand name in Indian cricket has been lately struggling to find a spot in Indian cricket team.

The southpaw scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets in 2011 World Cup and was one of the strong parts in India's journey to win the Trophy. The 36-year-old last played an ODI for India in June 2017.

Yuvraj has recently shown some form for Punjab in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the majority of matches so far, he has been among the runs. He fired a match-winning knock of 96 runs against Railways while chipped in with cameos of 48 and 41 against Himachal and Vidarbha respectively.

If he continues his form, we might soon see him back in the Indian colours and who knows could appear for India in the upcoming World Cup as well.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Delhi Cricket Indian Cricket Team Gautam Gambhir Yuvraj Singh ODI Cricket
Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Live's with writing, breathe's with cricket.
3 players who might never make a comeback in ODIs for India
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen who might miss out on 2019 World Cup 
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Players who Might Miss out on 2019 World Cup Team
RELATED STORY
3 Indian stars who might not play in the World Cup next year
RELATED STORY
3 Indian stars who might not make it into 2019 World Cup...
RELATED STORY
Indian players from the 2017 Champions Trophy squad who...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian cricketers who may retire before the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Five Indian Batsmen who are likely to miss ICC Cricket...
RELATED STORY
Why the Indian team needs MS Dhoni for a successful 2019...
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: 3 Indian players who should be...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us