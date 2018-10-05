3 Indian stars who might make a comeback before the 2019 World Cup

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.61K // 05 Oct 2018, 15:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cricket, the game of great uncertainties is undoubtedly more than a sport in India, where millions of people play this game while numerous follow it with great significance.

The country has produced an 'n' number of star cricketers and a lot are currently in the making. However, being a star and continuing to be a star is tough in a country like India where there is no insufficiency of talented players.

Several players come, leave a mark and soon disappear while a lot exist for long. In past some years, many star players disappeared for India as new talent started taking over the charge.

Though, a few of them didn't give up and kept themselves in to make a comeback. In this article, we have found four of those players, who served Indian cricket for long but haven't been part of the team for a long time. They have recently shown some touch, due to which they might make a comeback before the 2019 World Cup:

#1 Yuvraj Singh

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy

The six sixes record holder, the Player of the 2011 World Cup, the most expensive pick of IPL, Yuvraj Singh, which is a brand name in Indian cricket has been lately struggling to find a spot in Indian cricket team.

The southpaw scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets in 2011 World Cup and was one of the strong parts in India's journey to win the Trophy. The 36-year-old last played an ODI for India in June 2017.

Yuvraj has recently shown some form for Punjab in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the majority of matches so far, he has been among the runs. He fired a match-winning knock of 96 runs against Railways while chipped in with cameos of 48 and 41 against Himachal and Vidarbha respectively.

If he continues his form, we might soon see him back in the Indian colours and who knows could appear for India in the upcoming World Cup as well.

1 / 3 NEXT