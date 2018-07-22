3 Indian stars who might not play in the World Cup next year

Subramaniam TG FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.28K // 22 Jul 2018, 22:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: India v Australia

With the ICC World Cup scheduled to begin in England next year, all the teams are busy coming up with combinations for their playing XI and are trying out different players in their squad to see who would best fit the bet.

The Men in Blue, who are currently touring England, are in that trial phase as well and are trying out various combinations to see who to select for the squad next year.

While there are a few sure shot names for the final squad, there are a few players who played in the previous editions of the World Cup, who will most likely miss out this time around.

These players have been inconsistent or have fallen out of favour for this particular format.

So, here are 3 players who will most likely miss out on India's squad for the ICC World Cup in 2019.

Note: These players were a part of India's squad in the 2015 World Cup and played almost all the matches.

#4 Yuvraj Singh

The 36-year-old left-handed batsman has been out of favour with the Indian cricket team for over a year now. He featured in the ICC Champions Trophy last year but ever since he has been quite inconsistent in his performances.

He did not play well in the Indian Premier League as well.

He was the star for India at the inaugural World T20 in 2007 which India won and was the man of the tournament when India won the World Cup in 2011 at home.

However, ever since he made a comeback to the sport after recovering from cancer, he has been quite inconsistent. He did have a few memorable knocks to his name, however, he failed to do so on a consistent basis, thus being dropped all the time.

With KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik in great form since the past two years, we could expect one of them to play at no. 4, the position where Yuvraj used to play.

1 / 3 NEXT