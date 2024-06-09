3 Indians with most runs against Pakistan in men's T20 World Cups ft. Virat Kohli

India will take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 9, in New York. This will be the first T20I battle between the two arch-rivals since the epic match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2022.

Last year, India and Pakistan met thrice in the ODI format. India won two games, while one of those matches did not produce a result. Although India have been quite dominant against Pakistan in ODI cricket, the story has been slightly different in T20Is.

In the last four T20Is between India and Pakistan, both sides have recorded two wins each. India have relied on their batting for success, whereas Pakistan have been dependent on their bowling.

Speaking of India's batting, here's a list of three batters who have scored the most runs for India in T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan.

#1 Virat Kohli - 308 runs vs Pakistan in T20 World Cups

Virat Kohli has scored the most runs for India in T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan. No other Indian batter has scored even 100 runs against Pakistan in T20WCs, while Virat alone has aggregated 308 runs in just five innings.

Kohli has scored a half-century in four out of his five T20 World Cup knocks against Pakistan. The latest one came in 2022, where he finished with an unbeaten 82 to help the Indian team pull off an incredible chase of 160 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Before that in 2021, Virat was a lone warrior for India and scored a half-century to help the side reach 151/7 in 20 overs after being down to 6/2 in the powerplay overs.

#2 Gautam Gambhir - 75 runs

Gautam Gambhir has an interesting record against Pakistan on the grand stage. In the final of the T20 World Cup's 2007 edition, Gambhir starred for the Men in Blue with a brilliant 75.

However, in the group stage of the 2007 T20 World Cup, Gambhir was dismissed for a duck against Pakistan. Even when the two sides met in the Super 8 in 2012, Gambhir could not open his account. He thus has 75 runs from three innings.

#3 Rohit Sharma - 68 runs

Current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma stands third on the list of batters with the most runs for India in T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan. The Hitman has scored 68 runs in five innings against the Men in Green.

Sharma has failed to make an impact in recent T20I matches against Pakistan, but back in 2007, he played a clutch knock of 30 runs from 16 balls in the final.

