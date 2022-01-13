3 times KL Rahul showed his class

It wouldn't be wrong to dub KL Rahul as the jack of all trades and the master of multiple formats. After all, it is tough to find a dimension across where he hasn't shown his class (except with the ball, of course).

In a promising career across formats, KL Rahul has come of age to become one of the mainstays in India's batting lineup. Rahul is also in the top echelon of the team's leadership group, having captained India in the recently-concluded Wanderers Test.

Rahul will also lead India in the 3-match ODI series against South Africa in Rohit Sharma's absence.

KL Rahul - A class act across formats

Rahul has proven his mettle across all formats of international cricket. From opening the batting against the moving ball in Tests to shouldering the middle-order in ODIs, Rahul has provided enough evidence that he is as versatile as they come.

Let's take a look at three times the Karnataka lad showed his class.

#3 A breathtaking century against West Indies in Lauderhill

KL Rahul the white-ball superstar had arrived when he nearly pulled off a heist against West Indies in 2016 (File Image).

India hosted reigning World T20 Champions West Indies for a two-match series in Florida in August of 2016. The West Indies piled the agony on the hosts, with Evin Lewis and Johnson Charles powering them to a mammoth 245/6.

India lost ace batter Virat Kohli early in the chase but walking in at number 4, KL Rahul launched a counter-attack with Rohit Sharma. The duo made a match out of the clash and even a certain Sunil Narine was taken to the cleaners.

Rahul blazed his way to his maiden T20I century and ended unbeaten on 110. Sadly, it wasn't enough for India as they fell short by one run. However, the world had gotten a glimpse of KL Rahul's flamboyance and class in the shortest format of the game. He had well and truly arrived.

#2 Stepping into the keeper's and captain's shoes

Emergency? Dial R for Rahul!

Rahul has been India's go-to man to step in and do the needful when needed. This isn't just about him moving up and down the batting order, something which he was forced to do in the 2019 World Cup.

In January of 2020, Rishabh Pant was concussed by a Pat Cummins bouncer that also saw him dismissed. With Pant unable to keep wickets in the second innings, Rahul stepped in and did the needful with a tidy bit of keeping. He even retained his spot as the team's primary white-ball wicket-keeper in the tour of New Zealand the following month.

Speaking of that New Zealand tour, the final T20I saw Virat Kohli rested, with Rohit Sharma stepping in as captain. An injury to Rohit Sharma while batting meant India needed a leader for the second half. Ultimately, It was Rahul who was tasked with the job of marshaling the bowling attack. He succeeded in this task as India won the game to take the series 5-0.

Every team turns to a player to provide a solution in times of crisis. For India, KL Rahul has been that man on many an occasion, which is a testament to his versatility.

#1 Rahul 2.0 returns to Test cricket

KL Rahul scored a match-winning 129 at Lord's to lay the foundation for India's historic win in 2021.

KL Rahul was always touted as a long-term prospect for India in whites. However, a loss of form led to his exclusion from the Test side in 2019.

Despite hardly playing any first-class cricket thereafter, Rahul's second coming came in England two years later with Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal out injured. Boy, did he roar back in style.

With tweaks in his approach and technique, Rahul was clear on how to go about constructing an innings. He was up for the grind and stitched together a knock of 84 runs off 214 deliveries in the first innings to set up a handy lead for India. The redemption arc would be complete at Lord's though when his 129 set the foundation for a historic Indian win.

Within a short span of time, Rahul has gone on to become one of the mainstays of the Test side again. For all his flamboyance and panache in the T20 format, Rahul has curbed his natural instincts to dig in for the long haul in Test cricket.

The 2.0 version of KL Rahul has only held India in good stead and is a testament to his adaptability and class.

