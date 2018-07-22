Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India vs England 2018: 3 instances when India gave England a taste of their own medicine

Dnanath Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
222   //    22 Jul 2018, 12:46 IST

England & India Net Sessions
The England vs India rivalry is 86 years old

India played its first ever cricket match against England in 1932 at a time when India was still under the British rule. The 86 year old rivalry has seen many ups and downs and has also seen many great players from both the sides who prospered and reached new heights in the cricketing world.

Both the team enjoys an unmatchable fan following. There is always an excitement whenever these two cricketing giants meet. The England vs India cricket match is always a high octane clash with players bringing their emotions to the fore.

The fervour of the player gets better of him and the player completely gets swayed in the heat of the moment which leads to controversies which could have been avoided. In the pursuit of a win, teams apply different strategies and tactics. However, some of the tactics fail miserably and instead backfires.

Here, let us have a look at the incidents when the English players tried to infuriate the Indian players but India gave them a taste of their own medicine.

3. Jellybeans controversy that tasted sweet to Zaheer Khan but bitter for England team

Second Test: England v India - Day Five
Second Test: England v India - Day Five

After narrowly drawing the 1st test at Lords during India's tour of England in 2007, India found them in a commanding position in the 2nd test at Nottingham. As a result of Zaheer's 4 wickets and Kumble's 3 wickets, England's team were dismissed for 198 runs in the 1st innings.

Riding on the half-centuries by the Indian top order, India were going great and had piled up 464 runs for 6 wickets thus having a lead of 266 runs. After the fall of Laxman's wicket, Zaheer Khan arrived at the crease and found jellybeans, a type of confectionery, the moment he arrived at the crease.

He tucked one off the wicket, but it arrived again after he had played a few balls. Zaheer felt insulted and reacted angrily in the direction of Kevin Pietersen waving his bat all over thinking that it was he who was behind it. They also had a few verbal exchanges.

This incident certainly infuriated the fast bowler as he bowled an inspiring spell and scalped 5 wickets in the second innings of England team. India went on to win the match and eventually the series in English soil. Zaheer was adjudged man of the match for his performance.

Dnanath Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
