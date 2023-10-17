3 interesting landmarks that were reached during Australia's win over Sri Lanka in 2023 ODI World Cup

After enduring two back-to-back defeats, Australia finally opened their account with a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 in Lucknow on Monday, October 16.

Chasing a below-par target of 210, the Australian middle order was tested as both David Warner (11) and Steve Smith (0) were given LBW in the fourth over bowled by Dilshan Madushanka (3/38).

However, Mitchell Marsh's quick fifty (52 off 51) up top and Josh Inglish's well-made 58 got Australia closer to the target before Glenn Maxwell (31*) and Marcus Stoinis (20*) finished the game off for the five-time champions.

In the first innings, Sri Lanka's middle and lower-order completely fell flat as Sri Lanka lost their last nine wickets for just 52 runs. Their openers, Pathum Nissanka (61) and Kusal Perera (78), did the bulk of the scoring in a 125-run opening stand. Adam Zampa, who fared poorly in the recent fixtures, had a great outing with the ball for Australia as the leg-spinner picked up four wickets in his eight overs.

The encounter, which ended in a lop-sided manner, also saw a slew of landmarks being reached. On that note, here are three of the most significant and interesting landmarks that were reached during Australia's five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

#3 Most wins against a particular opponent in ODI World Cup history

Australia v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Following their historic win in the final of the 1996 ODI World Cup, Sri Lanka have never beaten Australia in the showpiece event. In fact, the two teams have now faced each other in twelve ODI World Cup encounters, with Australia winning nine of those and Sri Lanka winning only twice and one match ending in no-result.

Australia recorded their ninth victory over Sri Lanka in Lucknow on Monday. With this, Australia became the team with the most wins against a particular opponent in men's ODI World Cup history.

#2 Glenn Maxwell is now the visiting player with the most international sixes in India

Glenn Maxwell of Australia [Getty Images]

Glenn Maxwell is probably the most crucial player for Australia in the ongoing event. He has been a revelation with his disciplined off-spin bowling. However, Maxwell's main weapon remains his mighty power-hitting.

A player who is known for his hard-hitting abilities, Maxwell broke a significant record on Monday as he became the visiting player with the most international sixes in India.

Maxwell hit two sixes against Sri Lanka, which took his tally to 51 sixes in India. He has now struck 28 sixes in ODIs, 19 sixes in T20Is and four sixes in Tests in India.

The record was previously held by West Indies' Kieron Pollard, who hit 49 international maximums on Indian soil.

#1 Sri Lanka now have the joint-most defeats in men's ODI World Cup history

Sri Lanka nation team at the 2023 ODI World Cup [Getty Images]

With their comprehensive loss, Sri Lanka reached an unwanted milestone as they have now registered joint-most losses in the history of the men's ODI World Cup.

Their battering against Australia was Sri Lanka's 42nd defeat in the mega event, which is the joint-most alongside Zimbabwe, who have also faced the same number of defeats in the tournament.

The 1996 ODI World Cup champions Sri Lanka have played a total of 83 matches in men's ODI World Cup history, but have won only 38 of those.