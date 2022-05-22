3 IPL 2022 stars who are unlucky to miss out on a spot in India's T20 squad vs SA

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Sunday announced a 18-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, starting June 9.

A couple of new faces, including pace sensations Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh, have been drafted into a relatively young side. Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya made his return to international cricket for the first time since the ICC T20 World Cup last year.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has also made a comeback into the Indian team on the back of a superlative campaign in IPL 2022.

However, a couple of players who have performed exceedingly well this IPL season missed out on a possible berth in the Indian squad for the Proteas series.

On that note, let's take a look at three IPL 2022 stars who were unlucky to miss out on India's squad for the South Africa series.

#3 Mohsin Khan

Ashish Narayan @iashishnarayan

Umran Malik is only pace, no consistency, can take 3-4 wickets in a game and go wicketless for next few matches while giving away 50 runs in 4 overs. #TeamIndia needs a left arm seamer, @bcci should have gone with Mohsin Khan @ 150kmph speed and provides early breakthroughs.Umran Malik is only pace, no consistency, can take 3-4 wickets in a game and go wicketless for next few matches while giving away 50 runs in 4 overs. #TeamIndia needs a left arm seamer, @bcci should have gone with Mohsin Khan @ 150kmph speed and provides early breakthroughs.Umran Malik is only pace, no consistency, can take 3-4 wickets in a game and go wicketless for next few matches while giving away 50 runs in 4 overs.

The left-arm pacer has been a revelation for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. He has been economical both in the powerplay and in the death overs. His ability to pick up wickets at any stage of the game makes him a rare talent.

In the eight matches he has played so far this season, Mohsin Khan has claimed 13 wickets at an average of only 13.23. He has conceded runs at an economy of 5.93 runs per over and has been one of the main reasons for Lucknow making it to the playoffs.

Incidentally, many reports suggested that Mohsin Khan would make it to the squad for the series against the Proteas. However, he was unlucky to miss out on the 18-man squad.

Mohsin Khan would have added variety to the pace attack that boasts a few right-arm fast bowlers. The 23-year-old will hope to put his best foot forward in the playoffs and strengthen his case for a national call-up with a busy schedule lined up.

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Disappointed to not see Rahul Tripathi’s name in the squad. He deserved a chance. Disappointed to not see Rahul Tripathi’s name in the squad. He deserved a chance.

After a superlative IPL season, many expected Rahul Tripathi to make the cut for the series against South Africa in the absence of many senior batters. However, he was unlucky to miss out.

The Maharashtra-born cricketer has been consistently scoring runs in the last few IPL seasons and this year has been no different as well.

The 31-year-old has been in breathtaking form in IPL 2022, amassing 413 runs in 14 matches at an average of 37.55 at a strike rate of 158.24.

Fans were dejected for not seeing Rahul Tripathi in the squad. It seems the right-handed cricketer will have to continue the good work to break into the national side.

The tall and lanky fast bowler found his mojo back after joining Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2022. Khaleel Ahmed breathed fire every time he was handed the ball by DC captain Rishabh Pant.

Barring a couple of average outings, Khaleel was spectacularly good, picking up 16 scalps in just nine games at an economy rate of 8. Khaleel was Delhi's second-highest wicket-taker after Kuldeep Yadav.

With India prepping for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, Khaleel would be a viable option given that he would add a different dimension to the pace attack.

