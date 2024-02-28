3 issues ailing Gujarat Giants in WPL 2024

Gujarat Giants (GG) had a horror run in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) edition last year. They finished last in the points table with four points from eight matches, losing six matches and winning only two. They would be hoping for better fortunes in the ongoing edition of the WPL, but their start to the competition has been far from promising.

It seems Gujarat Giants have continued from where they left off last season. They have played two matches in WPL 2024 and have lost both by rather comprehensive margins. As a result, they find themselves at the bottom of the points table yet again. Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz are the only two sides yet to register a win in WPL 2024.

GG went down to defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in their first match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. They took on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the same venue in their second game and were hammered by eight wickets.

As Gujarat Giants attempt to put their house in order ahead of their next WPL 2024 match against UP Warriorz on March 1, we analyze three issues that are ailing the franchise.

#1 Gujarat Giants seem unsure of their batting order

First and foremost, one just gets the feeling from the outside that Gujarat Giants seem unsure of their batting order. Veda Krishnamurthy opened the batting with skipper Beth Mooney in their first game against Mumbai Indians, while Harleen Deol batted at No. 3 and Phoebe Litchfield at No. 4.

GG changed their batting order after just one match. In their second game of WPL 2024, Harleen moved up to open the batting with captain Mooney, Litchfield came in at the one-down position and Krishnamurthy at No. 4.

While one can understand that teams want to be flexible with their batting line-up in the T20 format, it is important to have a sense of stability as well, so that players are clear about their roles in the team and the basic expectations of them. This is an aspect of their game that Gujarat Giants need to address on priority basis.

#2 Their big overseas names haven’t fired in any of the two games

If we look at the Gujarat Giants’ overseas resources, there is definitely no dearth of talent. Skipper Mooney is one of the best and most consistent batters in the format across the globe. Phoebe Litchfield is among the most promising batters on the women’s circuit, while Ashleigh Gardner is arguably the best all-rounder in women’s cricket at present.

Further, since Kathryn Bryce is from Scotland, an associate nation, Gujarat Giants have the option to play five overseas cricketers. And they have explored the same by playing both Bryce and Lea Tahuhu in the playing XI in both their matches so far. The duo too are proven performers in T20I cricket. However, their big overseas names have just not fired in the first two matches.

Mooney has registered scores of 24 and 8 so far, Litchfield 7 and 5, while Gardner has scored 15 and 7 and has picked up one wicket with her off-spin. These are still early days in the competition and Gujarat Giants need not press the panic button. However, it is equally true that the franchise will continue to struggle unless their top names deliver as per reputation.

#3 GG’s Indian contingent looks weaker in comparison to other franchises

Another big worry for Gujarat is their Indian contingent, which seems rather weak in comparison to some of the other franchises. Krishnamurthy has experience with the willow in hand, but not consistency, which is why she hasn’t represented India since 2020. Harleen is a handy cricketer with bat and ball as well as on the field, but she too has her limitations.

With all due respect to the likes of Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana and Tanuja Kanwar, Gujarat Giants are missing someone like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur or Richa Ghosh, who can turn matches on their heads on their given day. Gujarat thus need to ensure that they get maximum out of their Indian players in WPL 2024.

