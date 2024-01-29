Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has heaped massive praise on young all-rounder Cameron Green, saying he could be the next Jacques Kallis of international cricket.

While speaking on the press conference after Day 3 of the 2nd test between Australia and the West Indies, Lyon said, "I have had the challenge of bowling to Green in Shield cricket with him batting at No. 4, and he has given me a lot of headaches, and I feel like he could be the next Jacques Kallis of international cricket at number four."

The 24-year-old Green, who has represented Australia in 26 Tests so far, has not only accumulated 1139 runs with the bat, but he also has 32 wickets to his credit.

On the other hand, Kallis, probably one of the greatest all-rounders in world cricket, has 13289 runs under his belt with 292 wickets in his kitty as well.

Lyon's comparison seems a little exaggerated, but one cannot deny the potential Cameron Green possesses. And with age on his side, given that he remains fit for another 10 years, Green might build his legacy and identity in Australian cricket.

Well, it's quite an uphill task to match the contribution of Jacques Kallis to not only South African cricket but to world cricket, but Green can still break some of his Test records if he remains fit and maintains consistency.

In this article, we will discuss some of Kallis' Test records, which Cameron Green might break in the future.

Jacques Kallis records that Cameron Green can break in tests

#3. Most hundreds in Test matches where the opposition team was bowled out twice without anyone reaching fifty

Jacques Kallis used to be the pillar of South African batting, the glue to the line-up around which the stroke makers kept playing with freedom.

However, on challenging pitches, there were occasions when his teammates and the opposition struggled to notch even a fifty but Kallis managed to score memorable centuries.

Kallis has three such centuries to his name, while Ajinkya Rahane and Donald Bradman, with four such innings, top the list.

Cameron Green might become the same "rescuer" for Australia in the upcoming years and surpass Kallis' record in Test matches.

#2. Most Test hundreds in the first inning of a Test match

Jacques Kallis has 45 Test centuries to his name, out of which 20 came batting in the first innings of a Test match.

Kallis finds himself in 3rd place with Sachin Tendulkar, who also has 20 centuries in the first innings of a Test match. Steve Smith, with 22 centuries, tops the list.

Green might break Kallis' record, and he might also surpass Smith's one.

#1. Highest percentage of team runs scored in a calendar year in Tests (minimum 1000 runs)

In 2007, Kallis could do nothing wrong and amassed 1210 runs for South Africa in Test matches, accounting for approximately 24.9% of the team's total runs scored that year.

With almost one-fourth runs (a minimum of 1000 runs in the particular calendar year), Kallis finds himself in 5th place, with Joe Root (26.2% runs in 2021) topping the list.

With the potential he possesses, Cameron Green can break Kallis' tally and might also stand a chance to go past Root's tally.

