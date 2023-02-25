3 James Anderson records Jasprit Bumrah can break in the future

The evergreen Jimmy Anderson, who made his test debut almost two decades ago in 2003 recently scripted history as he came the No 1 ranked bowler at the age of 40.

Anderson, who is aging like fine wine, has shown no signs of slowing down, as he has broken many records in recent times. He is still England's pace spearhead, as his performances against New Zealand in the ongoing series have shown.

What Anderson is to England, Japrit Bumrah is to the Indian Cricket Team. Bumrah, who has been on the sidelines for the last few months due to an injury, is nearing full fitness. India will hope that he remains fit for the foreseeable future and consistently delivers match-winning spells.

Here, we look at 3 James Anderson records that Japrit Bumrah could break in the future.

#3 Number of matches taken to pick up 250 wickets

Jimmy Anderson reached the landmark of 250 test match wickets in his 67th game, against Sri Lanka in Galle. Jasprit Bumrah currently has 128 wickets in the 30 tests that he has featured in. If Bumrah is able to maintain some good form, he should easily go past Anderson on this list, way before 67 tests.

#2 Five-wicket hauls in tests

Jimmy Anderson has taken five wickets a stunning 32 times in the longest format of the game. Bumrah, in the 30 games that he has played, has already registered eight five-wicket hauls to his name, which puts him in a great position to go past Anderson's numbers. If Bumrah manages to keep injuries at bay, he should be able to play the adequate games required to go past the legendary Englishman.

#1 10 wickets in a match

In the 178 tests that he has played, Anderson has taken ten wickets in a game on three occasions. Bumrah hasn't had a 10-wicket haul over a game just yet but given his skill, quality, and temperament, it is inevitable that he will manage to do so sooner rather than later. His peak is yet to come and when it doesn't come around, he will dismantle the opposition for fun.

