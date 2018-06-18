3 key factors to keep in mind for Team India before playing the T20 & ODI series against England

India have their hands full when they tour England. Keeping these points in mind may help their cause.

Dhruva P ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 03:03 IST

The first T20 between England and India to be played at Old Trafford is less than 20 days away. Before this series kicks off, Team India will play a 2 match T20 series vs Ireland. The 2 T20I’s will be played at the picturesque Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Ireland starting June 27th.

Team India would look to get used to the conditions and it is an ideal scenario for the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to hit their straps against a relatively weak Ireland bowling attack before heading into the England series.

While Ireland have registered a thumping win against England in an ODI few weeks back, they lost the 2 match T20 games vs Pakistan that followed after.

Team India’s real test will come against a strong England team and these are the few factors to keep in mind before going ahead into the T20I’s and ODI’s.

#3 Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid can pose a threat with their spin bowling

The duo of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid have hit a purple patch and are in a splendid bowling form with the white ball.

Both the bowlers have been instrumental in England’s thumping victories against Australia in the first 2 ODI’s and have picked up 10 wickets, with 5 apiece in the 2 ODI’s combined.

Skipper Eoin Morgan has used Moeen Ali during the power-play overs and it has paid rich dividends as the off-spinner has chipped in by picking up wickets during the power-play to dent the opposition.

Moeen Ali’s strength lies in his line and length accuracy and his ability to flight the delivery and fox the batsmen.

Whereas, Adil Rashid has been used in spells mostly in the middle and later stages of the game. This proved to be a right tactic as the leg-spinner chipped in by picking up wickets with his ability to grip the ball and deceive the batsmen with spin.

In the last ODI series between England and India played in England 2014, Moeen Ali picked up 2 wickets against the Indians in the 2 matches he bowled. However, this is the first time Adil Rashid will be bowling to the Indians in his home and this promises to be a mouth-watering contest.